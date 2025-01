Steadroy Jules of St. Paul’s, St. Kitts, has been charged for the offences of Conveying Cannabis into His Majesty’s Prison; Conveying Wrappers into His Majesty’s Prison; and Conveying Tobacco into His Majesty’s Prison.

The offences were committed on January 3rd, 2025, at His Majesty’s Prison. Mr Jules was charged on January 5th, 2025, at the Basseterre Police Station.

