STATEMENT re: WHITE GATE FATAL TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) wishes to provide an update on the investigation into the March 27th, 2025, traffic accident on the island’s main road in White Gate that resulted in the death of Kaliquan Woodley Bergan, age fifteen (15), of Sandy Point, St. Kitts.

We can confirm that the incident occurred when Mr. Woodley Bergan, riding a motor scooter (displaying PB-7406) while travelling from Dieppe Bay to St. Paul’s, attempted to pass a stationary Police pickup (G-610). In doing so, he collided head-on with an oncoming motor pickup (P-9890). The force of the impact propelled Mr. Woodley and the scooter into the path of a motor omnibus (H-457), which struck them both. The motor scooter, oncoming motor pickup, and motor omnibus all sustained significant damages. There was no impact on or damage to the Police vehicle.

It is important to note that Mr Woodley was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident. Further investigations also revealed that the motor scooter had been reported stolen from the Lamberts area on St. Kitts on March 16th, 2025. Additionally, it was unregistered, unlicensed, uninsured, and displayed a license plate that is assigned to another vehicle.

We will continue to conduct a comprehensive investigation into this incident. During this time, we urge the public to allow due process to take place. We would like to remind everyone that the legal age to obtain a driving licence is eighteen (18) years for motor vehicles and sixteen (16) years to obtain a permit to operate motor cycles. We encourage anyone with pertinent information to come forward and assist with our enquiries.

The RSCNPF emphasises the importance of adhering to our nation’s traffic laws for the safety of all road users — drivers, riders, and pedestrians alike. We urge everyone to practise patience, tolerance, and caution on our roadways, as our collective safety relies on the choices we make while travelling.

We again extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Mr. Woodley Bergan during this difficult time.

— 30 —

