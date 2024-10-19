STATEMENT re: ALLEGED MISSING COCAINE

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) categorically denies and condemns the false and malicious reports circulating on social media, alleging that a large quantity of cocaine is missing from our police exhibit room. Such flagrantly malicious allegations are not taken lightly as they pose a direct threat to the integrity and efficacy of the nation’s law enforcement apparatus.

Following an internal investigation, it was confirmed that a small quantity of cocaine, which had been seized during the execution of a search warrant at a residence, was inadvertently left at the premises after the search. The procedural breaches revealed by the investigation have since been addressed and several disciplinary charges, including neglect of duty, were brought against the officer concerned. This matter is being handled in accordance with the disciplinary protocols of the RSCNPF to ensure full accountability.

All evidencial items taken into Police custody are handled with the utmost care. Strict protocols are followed to protect the integrity of our operations. Any officer found in violation of these protocols will be held accountable in accordance with the law. The trust and safety of the public are our top priorities, and we will continue to ensure that every action taken by our officers reflects our core values of transparency, responsibility, and respect for the rule of law.

The RSCNPF values the strong relationship we share with the community, and we ask that the public refrain from spreading unsubstantiated rumors that may undermine this relationship. We remain dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens and will continue to serve with the highest level of professionalism and diligence.