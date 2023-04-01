Statement on Relations between Saint Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of China (Taiwan)

Basseterre, 1st April, 2023 (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) – As Saint Kitts and Nevis continues to enlarge its diplomatic footprint, it is pleased that this year will be a landmark year as we jointly celebrate our birth as an independent nation and diplomatic ties with some of our extremely close allies, including the Republic of China (Taiwan).

As Saint Kitts and Nevis continues to make progress in its thrust to become a Sustainable Island State, we take this opportunity to commend the Republic of China (Taiwan) for its leadership in key areas such as technology and supply chains and its essential value to the green transition and climate resilience.

We cherish the robust partnership between both our countries since the initiation of our bond almost 40 years ago and look forward to deeper cooperation in the future.