Statement from the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis on the Escalation of Tensions in the Taiwan Strait

The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis observes with profound and growing concern the recent escalation of tensions in the Taiwan Strait. As a small island sovereign state, deeply committed to the principles of self-determination and the peaceful resolution of disputes, Saint Kitts and Nevis firmly supports the fundamental right of all peoples to explore and assert their freedoms and aspirations within a progressive and supportive global space, free from coercion and intimidation.

Saint Kitts and Nevis believes unequivocally in the peaceful coexistence of all nations and peoples, founded on mutual respect and understanding. In this context, we voice our strong support for the Government and People of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to engage with the international community as a recognized sovereign state, with all the rights and responsibilities that such recognition entails. We firmly believe that the voices and perspectives of the twenty-three million people of Taiwan deserve to be heard and respected on the global stage.

We hold the conviction that all societies, regardless of size or geopolitical influence, should be allowed to advance their development and chart their own course without fear of aggression, intimidation, or the threat of conflict. Saint Kitts and Nevis underscores the fundamental importance of Sustainable Development Goal 16 which promotes peace, justice, and strong institutions in all nations as the bedrock for global stability, fairness, and prosperity for all. We believe that adherence to international law and the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations are paramount in ensuring a peaceful and just world order.

Furthermore, Saint Kitts and Nevis expresses its sincere concern for the safety, security, and welfare of its valued citizens who presently live, work, and pursue their educational endeavours in Taiwan. We firmly believe that it is only within an atmosphere of sustained peace and stability that our citizens, and all individuals residing in Taiwan, will be able to flourish, contribute meaningfully to their host society, and serve effectively as responsible global citizens. Disruptions to this peaceful environment pose a direct threat to their well-being and their ability to pursue their aspirations.

Therefore, the Government and People of Saint Kitts and Nevis extend its unwavering solidarity to the Government and People of the Republic of China (Taiwan) during this period of heightened tension.

We earnestly advocate for the peaceful recognition of their inherent sovereign rights through a sustained and genuine de-escalation of tensions, encouraging all parties to prioritise dialogue, diplomacy, and mutual understanding as the pathway to a lasting and peaceful resolution. We urge all actors to exercise restraint and commit to peaceful means, upholding the principles of international law and the sanctity of peace for the benefit of all.

