Statement by the Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance M. Drew, on the Passing of Dr. Slinger Francisco, The Mighty Sparrow

It is with profound sorrow that I join the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis, and the wider Caribbean family, in mourning the passing of Dr. Slinger Francisco, The Mighty Sparrow, the Calypso King of the World. He was 91.

Born in Grenada and raised in Trinidad and Tobago, he was a son of both nations, and a son of the entire Caribbean. He belonged to every island that ever swayed to his rhythm. For more than six decades, his voice carried our stories, our laughter, our struggles, and our dignity to the world. He was poet and philosopher, social commentator and master entertainer. He did not merely sing to us; he sang us. With wit and wisdom, he held a mirror to Caribbean life, teaching us to laugh at ourselves, to think about ourselves, and to love ourselves. From “Jean and Dinah” to “Slave,” his music gave us joy and reminded us of who we are and where we came from.

Here in Saint Kitts and Nevis, The Mighty Sparrow was always welcome and always loved. When he graced the stage of our St. Kitts Music Festival in June 2003, he brought the full power of his artistry to our shores; those who were there still speak of it with delight. But his presence was not confined to the stage. Many of us in this Federation grew up with his music, at family gatherings, on the radio, and at Carnival time. He was a companion to generations.

We are a people of faith. In this hour, we take comfort in the promise that those who labour faithfully and give of their gifts do not depart in vain. We give thanks to Almighty God for lending us this remarkable son of the Caribbean for more than nine decades. May the Lord grant him rest and may the melodies he leaves behind continue to lift our spirits.

Our hearts go out to his family, his loved ones, his fellow artistes, and the people of Trinidad and Tobago and Grenada, who hold him closest. We pray that God will wrap them in His peace and strengthen them in their grief.

The Mighty Sparrow has taken his final bow, but the music does not end. It lives in our songs, in our carnivals, in our conversations, and in the pride of a Caribbean people who found their voice through his. Long live the legacy of The Mighty Sparrow.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

The Honourable Dr Terrance M. Drew

Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis

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