Statement by the Leader of His Majesty’s Loyal Opposition in the National Parliament of St. Kitts and Nevis

Following news of the recent illness of our Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, I join with citizens, residents and well-wishers across our Federation and beyond in extending heartfelt prayers for his full and speedy recovery. Throughout yesterday, last evening and this morning I have been in communication with our Deputy Prime Minister the Hon Dr Geoffrey Hanley and with the office of the Prime Minister.

As a people we must always remember that beyond the cut and thrust of political life, we are first and foremost fellow citizens, colleagues in public service, husbands, fathers, brothers, friends and fellow travelers on life’s unpredictable road. In moments such as these, our shared humanity must always define us.

On behalf of the Parliamentary Opposition, the people of Nevis, my family and myself, I extend heartfelt best wishes to Prime Minister Drew and pray that he is afforded the time, rest and care necessary to regain his strength.

Our thoughts are also with his family and loved ones, who I know will be a tremendous source of comfort and support to him at this time.

I call upon our Nation and our prayer warriors to pray for healing for our Prime Minister.

Prime Minister, I wish you strength and God’s richest blessings. May your recovery be swift and complete, and may you soon return to your family, your duties and the service of our beloved Federation.

Hon. Mark Brantley

Leader of the Opposition

National Assembly of St. Kitts and Nevis

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