Statement by the Honorable Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge

My fellow Nevisians and residents, we continue the fight for you. The fight for good governance. The fight for freedom. The fight for free and fair elections.

It was Martin Luther King, Jr. who said, “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter”.

My people, you matter too much for us not to fight this fight. A fight for the voiceless, a fight for the masses.

With the assistance of a team of lawyers, an election petition has been filed to challenge results of the December 12th NIA elections.

Our democracy is at stake and we cannot ignore all of the irregularities that took place leading up to the elections and on election night.

Some have said that an election was stolen from us. Not just from the Nevis Reformation Party, but from the people of Nevis.

There are some, who are occupying the halls of government, whose conscience do not allow them to sleep well at nights; how can they when the people of Nevis rejected them? We must fight to the very end until justice is served.

I have said it before and I will say it again…thank you for your overwhelming support, thank you for your patience and thank you for your understanding.

Over the coming days and weeks, we will update you on matters that we can share. This will not be an overnight fight; the battle for freedom is a journey that we all must take together.

May God continue to bless and protect us. Nevis, I am your humble servant in this fight… for as long as it takes. I know that you are with me.

Blessings.