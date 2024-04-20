Press Release

STATEMENT BY THE HON DR. TERRANCE DREW, PRIME MINISTER AND CHAIRMAN OF THE REGIONAL SECURITY SYSTEM (RSS) 

Fellow Citizens and Residents!

I greet you in my capacity as Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, Minister of National Security and the current Chairman of the Regional Security System (RSS).

I wish to lend support to the ongoing initiatives of the Security Forces as they persist in their effort to address the issue of crime and security and the overall safety of our nation and its people.

Your government regards safety and security as a fundamental priority and will continue to provide the Security Forces with the necessary resources to strengthen their capacity to implement their strategic plan to rid our streets of crime. 

Every life is precious and we must continue to work to preserve all lives. 

I, therefore, join the security forces and every law abiding citizen and resident in condemning the criminal acts of those who persist in perpetuating crimes! A zero tolerance policy must be implemented to maintain and preserve peace and security in our nation.

Furthermore, as Chairman, I have asked the RSS to monitor and assess the current situation here and keep me informed of their observations. Indeed, we will leave no stone unturned in your security and safety. 

While overseas on official business to progress with our vision for the creation of a sustainable Island State, we have had myriad successes in securing strategic investments. 

I therefore encourage the Security Forces to work tirelessly in creating the enabling environment as government pushes forward with its development initiatives that are designed to benefit our people and the country as whole. Your partnership in this endeavour is critical.

I will be home soon. 

Thank you and may God bless our beloved Federation.

