Basseterre, Saint Kitts, November 27, 2026 (SKNIS) – On November 26, 2026, the Federal Cabinet informed the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) that it has no objection to the NIA laying the most recent draft of the proposed development agreement, dated November 23, 2026, before the Nevis Island Assembly for debate. The notice also identified some outstanding matters, omissions and errors, which the NIA has been asked to address.

That notice is the only decision the Federal Cabinet has taken. It is not the Federal Cabinet’s approval of the agreement under the Special Sustainability Zones Authorisation Act, 2025, and no final decision has been made.

As Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew has made clear from the outset, the Federal Government does not have a general power over development on Nevis. Under the Constitution, many of the matters connected with development on Nevis fall within the authority of the NIA and the Nevis Island Legislature. The Federal Government’s review has therefore focused on the matters within its constitutional responsibility, including immigration, customs, citizenship, law enforcement and prosecution, the courts, treaty obligations, environment, public finance, financial regulation and the operation of Federal laws. Those matters have been discussed in detail with the NIA.

The Federal Government welcomes the undertaking by the Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, that the draft agreement will be made available to the public for review and comment, before the enabling bill is debated in the Nevis Island Assembly. The Federal Government encourages all interested persons to share their views and looks forward to receiving from the NIA all feedback submitted through the website and email address the Premier referenced, so that the Federal Cabinet can take the public’s comments and concerns fully into account.

As the Premier has said, there is broad agreement between the NIA and the Federal Government. The proposed development agreement acknowledges the supremacy of the Constitution and the authority of the Federal Government over Federal matters and Federal laws. There are also some Federal matters which remain unresolved. The Federal Government has raised them with the NIA, and they will need to be resolved before the Nevis Island Assembly debates the enabling bill, and in any event before any enabling bill is taken to the National Assembly.

The Federal Government and the NIA have also reached firm agreement on voting, residency and citizenship. If any Special Sustainability Zone is created, the law will be changed to ensure that living in the Zone does not give anyone the right to vote, that time spent living in the Zone does not count towards citizenship by naturalisation, and that no citizenship by investment is associated with the project.

If any Zone is created, a Special Sustainability Zone Board reporting to the Prime Minister’s Office will also be established, as the Ad Hoc Advisory Committee recommended, to monitor the project and the developer’s compliance with the agreement.

The review of the proposed Destiny project in Nevis, thus far, has followed these steps:

January 29, 2026 – The NIA transmitted the application by Destiny International Limited and South Nevis Limited to the Federal Government under the Special Sustainability Zones Authorisation Act, 2025.

February 2026 – The Ad Hoc Advisory Committee established by the Prime Minister to review the Act submitted its report and recommendations.

March 2026 – The Federal Cabinet referred the application to an Independent Oversight Committee for review.

April 2026 – The Independent Oversight Committee’s initial concerns were shared with the NIA and the NIA responded.

July 2026 – The Prime Minister wrote to the Premier identifying four major issues within the purview of the Federal Government, and the two Administrations met to address them.

October 2026 – The Independent Oversight Committee’s further advice on the revised agreement was shared with the NIA, the NIA responded, and the Federal Cabinet considered the full application.

November 2026 – The two Cabinets met, followed by further meetings between representatives of both Administrations on the remaining Federal concerns.

November 26, 2026 – The no-objection notice was issued.

Through the discussions of recent months, the proposed agreement has changed fundamentally from its first draft. The views of the Ad Hoc Advisory Committee framed the Federal Government’s initial discussions with the NIA, and the changes also reflect the input of the Independent Oversight Committee and the views expressed publicly by civil society organisations and concerned individuals since public debate on the project began.

Several important steps remain, the first and most important of which is the public consultation now taking place in Nevis. The Nevis Island Assembly will then debate the draft agreement, and the text may change further as a result of the consultation and the debate. After those steps, the Federal Government will consider whether to bring an enabling bill before the National Assembly, where it would be debated further. The agreement must be ratified by both the Nevis Island Assembly and the National Assembly before it can be signed.

The Federal Government will be paying keen attention to the public discussions in Saint Kitts and Nevis, and to the debates in the Nevis Island Assembly.

The Federal Government thanks the members of the Ad Hoc Advisory Committee for their advisory work, and the members of the Independent Oversight Committee for their thorough input on previous drafts of the proposed agreement. Their work has been central to this process.

The Federal Government remains committed to a lawful, responsible and transparent process that respects the Constitution, respects the authority of Nevis in matters assigned to Nevis, and protects the national interest of the Federation and our sovereignty. It will continue to keep the public informed as the matter progresses.

The Federal Government welcomes economic development that complies with our Constitution and our laws, and seeks to improve the lives of the citizens and residents of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

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