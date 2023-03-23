Stars to Descend on Warner Park Cricket Stadium for St. Kitts Music Festival 2023

BASSETERRE (23rd March, 2023): Be prepared for three nights of musical magic as we set the stage at the world-renowned Warner Park Cricket Stadium for the highly-anticipated 25th edition of the St. Kitts Music Festival, June 22-24, 2023.The St. Kitts Music Festival Committee recently unveiled the first wave of artistes for the 2023 edition to phenomenal applause locally and internationally.



Chronixx, Air Supply, Koffee, Skinny Fabulous, Patrice Roberts, Skillibeng, GrandMasters Band, Byron Messia, Govana, and Valiant have been announced as the first tranche of sensational entertainers who will be part of an exciting slate of artistes for the St. Kitts Music Festival 2023 line-up.



Chairman of the Festival’s Executive Committee, Allister Williams, said the Committee is close to finalizing the roster of artistes, and that fans can certainly look forward to a spectacular summer event.Mr. Williams said, “We are sorry for this delay, but rest assured we are working hard to ensure that 25th Anniversary of the St. Kits Music Festival will be an experience like no other.”Mr. Williams said with the Festival headed back to Warner Park, patrons can look forward to a premiere experience on the spacious, perfectly manicured grounds, with ample seating for those opting for a more relaxed time at the event.



“Having the event in the hub of St. Kitts’ capital is a win-win for all stakeholders, and so we are extremely excited about moving the Festival back to the historic Warner Park, which is a modern facility specifically designed to accommodate large international events, world-class performances and the revelry of an energetic audience,” Mr. Williams said. “The move allows the St. Kitts Music Festival to transform Basseterre into an event center for entertainment, local cuisine and culture, thus generating economic activity for local entrepreneurs.”



Warner Park Stadium has been a favored venue for international sporting tournaments the likes of ICC Cricket World Cup, Caribbean Premiere League, major fetes and cultural events. The grounds will offer patrons a panoramic view of the amazing onstage performances and will provide top-class amenities strategically located to ensure patrons won’t miss a single moment of the event.



Its location in the heart of Basseterre makes the Warner Park Stadium easily accessible to all patrons via private and public transportation, so on June 22-24, 2023, ALL roads will be leading to this amazing venue.



Keep an eye on the Festival’s website: www.stkittsmusicfestival.com and social media channelsfor further updates, including the complete concert lineup and additional details.

About St. Kitts Music Festival

The St. Kitts Music Festival is an unforgettable experience. This magical extravaganza of music is hosted, each year, during the last week of June. Since 1996 many of the most talented and celebrated artistes, of all genres, have graced the stage, delivering world class performances that gratify the cravings of thousands of fans who make the journey from the United States, Canada, Europe and closer to home in the Caribbean.

About St. Kitts & Nevis

Located in the northern Leeward islands where the Atlantic meets the Caribbean is the captivating twin-island Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. Step off the beaten track in this uncrowded quintessential Caribbean destination to discover a distinctive array of tourism activities and astonishing natural beauty.