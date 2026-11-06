Stakeholders urged to maximize business opportunities during upcoming Nevis cruise season

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (November 05, 2026)- With Nevis anticipating a robust 2026/2027 cruise season, featuring 82 scheduled calls and an estimated 29,576 cruise visitors, local business operators and tourism stakeholders are being encouraged to position themselves to capitalize on the increased economic opportunities.

Premier of Nevis and Minister of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), the Honourable Mark Brantley, recently urged taxi operators, vendors, small business owners and entrepreneurs, particularly those in and around Charlestown, to familiarize themselves with the cruise schedule and ensure they are available to serve visitors.

He highlighted the loss of potential business when cruise ships arrive on Sundays and businesses remain closed, leaving passengers with limited opportunities to shop, dine and experience what Nevis has to offer.

“I encourage our stakeholders, our taxi drivers and the like to get ready. I also encourage our business stakeholders, our small businesses, our entrepreneurs, particularly those in and around Charlestown to look very carefully at the schedule for arrivals of cruise passengers.

“We cannot talk about being ready for business if when business is available, we close down. Now, I understand we are churchgoing people and that people want to go to church, that people want to rest on a Sunday morning, but I also understand that where there is money to be made that people should avail themselves of those opportunities. You cannot on the one hand argue about business being bad, but close down when business is available.”

Visitors enjoy a tour at the Alexander Hamilton Museum, Charlestown, Nevis

Premier Brantley noted that one of the most frequent complaints from cruise passengers is the lack of businesses open on Sundays.

“What we are doing in government is trying to create the environment for our people to succeed, but in order for our people to succeed, our people need to put themselves in that position, arm themselves with information and make themselves available.

“So, I’m just encouraging our people again, because each year we face that problem that when the ships come on a Sunday, the people say they have nothing to do, nothing to buy because Charlestown is closed down. So, please to our stakeholders, get acquainted with the schedule and see what you can do to position yourself.”

In preparation for the official start of the 2026/2027 cruise season in November, the Ministry of Tourism hosted a consultation with tourism stakeholders in September to explore strategies for positioning Nevis as a boutique luxury cruise destination suited to tender-based vessels.

The season’s first scheduled call is November 18, when the Azamara Journey, with a passenger capacity of 794, is expected in Charlestown. Three calls are scheduled for November, followed by 18 in December, 22 in January 2027, 19 in February, 16 in March, and 4 in April.

The schedule also features several days with multiple vessel calls, as well as repeat visits from cruise ships including the Star Flyer, Emerald Azzurra, Sea Cloud Spirit and Club Med II.

With the anticipated cruise passenger and crew traffic, stakeholders are being encouraged to plan ahead, align their operating schedules with vessel arrivals and take full advantage of the opportunities to generate business and enhance the visitor experience.

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