STAKEHOLDERS PARTICIPATE IN EDUCATION FOR SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT WORKSHOP

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Thursday, June 19, 2024:​ The Ministry of Education continues its drive to transform education, as stakeholders participated in an Inter-Ministerial workshop with focus on Education for Sustainable Development (ESD). The workshop was held at the Caribbean Confederation of Credit Union Conference Room, on Wednesday June 19.

Snr. Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Education, and the national focal point for ESD Dr. Tricia Esdaille explained the purpose of the workshop,

“Today we are having an Inter-Ministerial workshop which will focus on getting but-in from our education stakeholders with regards to sustainable development, and specifically education as the driver of sustainable development.”

With focus on fostering holistic partnerships as a key componentof MOE’s guiding theme, Dr. Esdaille relayed,

“As we reflect on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)for 2030 UNESCO has begun to push the idea of education as a means for achieving all of the SDGs for 2030. Here in St. Kitts and Nevis we are focusing on a few various aspects ofsustainable development with education driving them. One of those things of course is having a national policy on Educationfor Sustainable Development. Today, during the course of our workshop our inter-ministerial partners from across the government sector along with key officials within education will begin to give input into a draft National Policy on Education for Sustainable Development as well as giving input into an action plan to guide activities to ensure successful implementation of the policy.”

