St. Vincent to Host 2025 Women’s T20 Blaze Regional Cricket Tournament at Arnos Vale Stadium

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has unveiled St. Vincent and the Grenadines as the stage for the eagerly anticipated 2025 T20 Blaze Women’s Regional Cricket Tournament.

The Caribbean’s second women’s cricket showdown of the year will ignite the historic Arnos Vale Stadium from 1 to 11 May, featuring the region’s most electrifying female talent in a high-stakes battle for T20 supremacy.

Cricket fans will be treated to heart-pounding triple-headers daily, with matches starting at 10:00 a.m., 2:30 p.m., and 7:00 p.m. The later matches will be played under floodlights, providing a perfect backdrop for unforgettable moments in the cricket hotbed of St. Vincent.

CWI’s President, Dr. Kishore Shallow, expressed his excitement, saying:

“Following a successful Vincy Premier League, it’s great to see the cricket action continue in St. Vincent—this time with competitive women’s cricket taking center stage. Playing under the lights at Arnos Vale adds a vibrant atmosphere, and it’s shaping up to be an exciting series featuring some of the best female talent in the region.”

These kinds of opportunities are important as we continue to build momentum and provide consistent platforms for players to grow and perform.”

Defending champions Jamaica, who dominated last year’s tournament with a flawless five-game sweep, enter with fire in their eyes after surrendering their CG United Women’s Super50 crown earlier this season.

They will face fierce competition from powerhouse squads Barbados, Guyana, newly crowned Super50 champions Trinidad and Tobago, the Leeward Islands, and the home team, the Windward Islands, in what promises to be an explosive tournament.

The 2025 T20 Blaze comes at a pivotal moment in women’s cricket. Following the West Indies Women’s white-ball series with Bangladesh in January, an inspiring Super50 tournament in February, and a heartbreaking near-miss at the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup Qualifiers in Pakistan in April—where they fell agonizingly short on net run rate—this tournament represents a chance for redemption.

With high-profile white-ball series away to England and at home against South Africa on the horizon, the T20 Blaze serves as another launching pad in the renewed pursuit of international glory.

CWI’s Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, outlined the tournament’s significance, saying:

“The 2025 T20 Blaze Women’s Tournament is another critical platform for developing the exceptional female cricket talent we have across the Caribbean. Strategically positioned between our international fixtures against Bangladesh, England, and South Africa, it provides our players with valuable competitive experience in the T20 format.”

“By running concurrently with the Breakout tournament in Trinidad, we’ve created multiple pathways for talent identification, development, and expansion of our player pool, while giving established campaigners the competitive environment needed to refine their skills. St. Vincent’s passionate cricket atmosphere makes it the perfect venue for thrilling triple-headers that will help strengthen the foundation of women’s cricket in the West Indies.”

Related