ST. PETERS FC END ROUND 1 ON A HIGH, NEWTOWN, SECURITY FORCES DRAW

St. Peters continued their good run of form to end round 1 of the SKNFA Premier League on Friday, when they dispatched of Rams Village Superstars 3-1 at the Newtown Playing Field. St. Peters netted all three goals in the first half:

Scoring for St. Peters

Salas Cannonier (pk) 24th min

Aiden Nurse 40th min

Tyquan Terrell 45th + 2mins

Caption: St. Peters players during their match against Village Superstars.

Tahir Hanley got a consolation goal in the 53rd minute for Village, but for most of the match, they never looked like they were in a position to overturn the results. Coach Austin Dico Huggins said with round 1 finished, he believed St. Peters performed creditably well. “We lost some games that I thought we should have won but nevertheless, that’s the game. But (against) the bigger teams, we were able to compete. So far, none of them have beaten us,” he said, adding that they hope to do bigger things in the second round.

Village’s assistant coach Vaughn Patrick said his team was lackadaisical in the first half. “We played bit better in the second half, we controlled the tempo of the game. In h first half, we allowed the guys to come to us. We were lackadaisical,” he said.

In the night’s other match Newtown United drew 1-1 with Security Forces.

Scoring for Newtown United

Sylvester Caines 16th min

Scoring for Security Forces Utd

Arvil Challenger 84th min

Coach St. Clair Morris of Spurs was pleased with the efforts of his team. “I think we had a reasonable game. I believe we could play better,” he said. This is Security Forces third point from their last three matches, stopping a losing streak they suffered in round 1 of the league.

-END-