St Paul’s Primary Wins Five For Fun National Festival

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis — September 29, 2026 — St. Paul’s Primary School has been crowned champion of the Five For Fun National Festival following the national finals held on Saturday, September 26, at the Brown Hill Play Field in Nevis.

The competition brought together eight primary schools from across St. Kitts and Nevis, with four schools representing each island.

The participating schools were:

St. Kitts

Halliday Smith Primary School

Sandy Point Primary School

Violet Petty Primary School

St. Paul’s Primary School

Nevis

Charlestown Primary School

Ivor Walters Primary School

Joycelyn Liburd Primary School

Elizabeth Pemberton Primary School

St. Paul’s Primary advanced to the championship match and secured the national title, while Charlestown Primary finished as runner-up.

The finals also recognised outstanding individual performances throughout the competition. Zakheem Bailey was named Best Batsman and Most Valuable Player, while Kaylonace Woods received the Best Fielder award. The Best Bowler award was also presented, while Elizabeth Pemberton Primary was recognised for Spirit of the Game.

The Five For Fun National Festival provided an opportunity for young cricketers from both islands to compete, develop their skills and build relationships through sport.

The organisers congratulated St. Paul’s Primary on its championship victory and all participating schools, players, teachers, coaches and supporters for contributing to the success of the national festival.

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