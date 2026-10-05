St Paul’s Primary Wins Five For Fun National Festival

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis — September 29, 2026 — St. Paul’s Primary School has been crowned champion of the Five For Fun National Festival following the national finals held on Saturday, September 26, at the Brown Hill Play Field in Nevis.
The competition brought together eight primary schools from across St. Kitts and Nevis, with four schools representing each island.
The participating schools were:
St. Kitts
Halliday Smith Primary School
Sandy Point Primary School
Violet Petty Primary School
St. Paul’s Primary School
Nevis
Charlestown Primary School
Ivor Walters Primary School
Joycelyn Liburd Primary School
Elizabeth Pemberton Primary School
St. Paul’s Primary advanced to the championship match and secured the national title, while Charlestown Primary finished as runner-up.
The finals also recognised outstanding individual performances throughout the competition. Zakheem Bailey was named Best Batsman and Most Valuable Player, while Kaylonace Woods received the Best Fielder award. The Best Bowler award was also presented, while Elizabeth Pemberton Primary was recognised for Spirit of the Game.
The Five For Fun National Festival provided an opportunity for young cricketers from both islands to compete, develop their skills and build relationships through sport.
The organisers congratulated St. Paul’s Primary on its championship victory and all participating schools, players, teachers, coaches and supporters for contributing to the success of the national festival.
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