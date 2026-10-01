ST. PAUL’S PRIMARY SCHOOL RENAMED IN HONOUR OF FORMER HEADTEACHERS

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Thursday, October 01, 2026: St. Paul’s Primary School has been renamed Connor- Gumbs Primary School in recognition of the outstanding contributions of two former headteachers, Ms. Ryscille Adina Connor and Mr. John Gumbs.

The renaming ceremony was held on Wednesday, September 30, at the school, to honour their dedicated service, leadership, and lasting impact on the school community and generations of students.

Minister of Education, Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, said the new name was intended to honour the legacy and contributions of Ms. Adina Connor and Mr. John Gumbs, who played important roles in the development of the institution and the wider community.

“Today, St. Paul’s Primary School becomes the Connor-Gumbs Primary School – CGPS, honoring Ms. Adina Connor and Mr. John E. Gumbs, two educators whose lives became deeply woven into the story of this institution and this community. Together, as principals, they represent 27 years of outstanding leadership. Twenty – seven years of opening school gates, guiding teachers, encouraging children, meeting parents, solving problems, celebrating successes and carrying the tremendous responsibility that comes with leading a school. The best educators are usually fully immersed in their community.”

Ms. Adina Connor served as principal from 1989 to 2006, while Mr. John Gumbs served from 2010 to 2020. Their years of dedicated service, leadership, and commitment to education have left a lasting impact on the school and the wider communities they served.

The renaming of St. Paul’s Primary School to Connor-Gumbs Primary School therefore serves as a lasting tribute to their outstanding contributions and enduring legacy.

The ceremony concluded with the unveiling of the school’s new sign bearing its new name.

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