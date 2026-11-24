After months of intense battles St Lawrence Primary, the Essequibo County champions emerged winners of the 2026 edition of the Republic Bank Five for Fun Cricket Programme when the National Festival Finals went down on Friday November 20 at the National Stadium in Providence in Guyana.

St Lawrence Primary defeated the Demerara County winners, Regma Primary in their first game then edged Berbice county winners, Skeldon Primary by 1 run to remain unbeaten in the tournament to claim a second consecutive title.

The Essequibo champs outplayed their counterparts on the cricket field in batting, bowling and fielding to become the first team to win two consecutive titles.

In the battle for second place, Skeldon Primary and Regma Primary played to an exciting tie before the Berbice champions got the nod in the equally tense and exciting bowl-off that was used as the tiebreaker.

National Festival Finals Results

After a single-round round-robin among the three county champions:

Winners – St. Lawrence Primary – East Bank Essequibo (Essequibo)

– East Bank Essequibo (Essequibo) Second Place – Skeldon Primary – Upper Corentyne (Berbice)

– Upper Corentyne (Berbice) Third Place – Regma Primary – Upper Demerara (Demerara)

Outstanding Individual Awards

In addition to the team prizes for the top three schools, individuals were also recognized for exceptional performances:

Best Batter: Shameeza Joseph of St Lawrence Primary

Shameeza Joseph of St Lawrence Primary Best Bowler: Ejaz Ishmael of Skeldon Primary

Ejaz Ishmael of Skeldon Primary Best Fielder: Ejaz Ishmael of Skeldon Primary

Ejaz Ishmael of Skeldon Primary Most Valuable Player : Ejaz Ishmael of Skeldon Primary

: Ejaz Ishmael of Skeldon Primary Spirit of the Game: Regma Primary

Standout performer Ejaz Ishmael from Skeldon Primary receives the Most Valuable Player of the 2026 Republic Bank Five for Fun National Festival Finals for the Hounorable Steven Jacobs – Minister within the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport

Stakeholders of the very interactive Five for Fun programme were in attendance and showed their support for the young cricketers while they were on field. At the end of the pulsating action, the stakeholders assisted with the closing presentation of prizes and offered remarks.

Representing the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport (MCY&S) was Honourable Minister within the Ministry of Culture, Youth of Sport Steven Jacobs who noted that he was pleased with the progress of the cricketers and urged them to stick with the game with an eye on higher aspirations. Additionally, Minister Jacobs who is a former First-Class cricketer pledged his Ministry’s support to Republic Bank to reach schools in Guyana’s hinterland and to the development of the next generation of great cricketers.

“We (MCY&S) will support this tournament in the continued expansion. Next year we will go to Regions nine and one and partner with Republic Bank to move the number of schools participating to close to 130. We want more schools involved because it is at the grassroots level that we find the talent and nurture that talent into the next Shimron Hetmyer, Gudakesh Motie and Reon King.”

Additionally, Jacobs spoke highly about Republic Bank’s commitment to sponsoring sport and by extension sponsoring the development of young people has been remarkable. “I want other corporate entities to look at the example that Republic Bank has set because they understand their corporate social responsibility to develop young Guyanese by sponsoring organized sporting events across disciplines. That is something we want to encourage the entire corporate body of Guyana to do. Get on board to take us places as a country.”

A young participant showcases his bowling skills during the pre-game bowl-off at the 2026 Republic Bank Five for Fun National Festival Finals, as teams put their abilities to the test ahead of the competition.

Cricket Operations Manager of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), Anthony D’Andrade has seen the progress of pupils from the classrooms to the cricket fields and remarked that Republic Bank’s Five for Fun is what cricket needs to grow the interest from the grassroots level to reputable individuals in society.

“This year has been particularly exciting with 101 primary schools participating across Guyana. This achievement demonstrates the growing reach of the programme and our collective commitment to making cricket accessible to more young people while creating opportunities for them to learn, develop and enjoy the game. From the GCB’s perspective, this programme plays an important role in our grassroots cricket development strategy. Beyond introducing children to the fundamentals of cricket, it provides an important platform for early talent identification, allowing our coaches and cricket development personnel to observe promising young players who may have the potential to progress through the GCB’s youth development pathway.”

Assistant Chief Education Officer of the Ministry of Education, Nicholas Fraser spoke glowingly about the life-changing experience that Republic Bank through Five for Fun is giving to the pupils. “The Ministry of Education will continue to support the Five for Fun Programme as together we will continue to produce well rounded individuals. Our pupils will remember this event and will keep friendships from this activity for the rest of their lives.”

This year marked the fourth consecutive season of Five for Fun in Guyana and according to Manager Marketing & Communications of Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited, Jonelle Dummett they are pleased with the progress seen over the years and are committing to edition five in 2027.

“Over the past weeks and months, we’ve seen tremendous enthusiasm and determination from over 600 boys and girls from 100 primary schools across Guyana’s three counties. And that’s what makes this programme so special. It’s about giving every child an opportunity to participate, develop their skills and shine…As we celebrate the fourth edition of the Republic Bank Five for Fun programme here in Guyana, we’re proud of how far it has come and remain committed to supporting the development of cricket and creating more opportunities for our young people.”

Guyana is the fifth and final territory to wrap up their Republic Bank’s Five for Fun this season following St Lucia, St Kitts and Nevis, Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados.

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