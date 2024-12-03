St. Kitts Welcomes the Inaugural Visit of Explorer II

Basseterre, St. Kitts (02 December, 2024) – St. Kitts celebrated a significant milestone today with the inaugural visit of the Explorer II to Port Zante. Known for its exceptional amenities, the ship boasts 461 ocean-front suites, five heated pools, six gourmet restaurants, 12 bars, and lounges, and an impressive 1.25:1 guest-to-host ratio, ensuring an unparalleled experience for all aboard.

This visit comes at the height of St. Kitts’ thriving cruise season, projected to welcome a record number of passengers. The island continues to stand out on cruise itineraries, offering visitors a unique mix of historical landmarks, vibrant cultural experiences, and stunning natural landscapes. Attractions such as the Brimstone Hill Fortress, the St. Kitts Scenic Railway, and the pristine beaches of South Friars Bay remain favorites for visitors seeking memorable experiences.

CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, Kelly Fontenelle, expressed her excitement:

“The inaugural arrival of Explorer II underscores St. Kitts’ status as a premier destination in the Caribbean. Our ability to attract high-caliber vessels like this reflects our ongoing efforts to provide exceptional experiences while promoting sustainable tourism practices. We look forward to sharing the best of our island with its passengers.”

St. Kitts is committed to maintaining its position as a preferred destination for leading cruise lines, driven by enhanced port facilities and an unwavering focus on hospitality. With a growing number of cruise calls, the island is poised for continued success, further benefiting the local economy and tourism sector.

