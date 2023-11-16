St. Kitts Welcomes the Inaugural Cruise Call of Marella Voyager

Basseterre, St. Kitts (16th November 2023) – St. Kitts is thrilled to announce the much-awaited arrival of the inaugural cruise call of the Marella Voyager, as it sets sail into the destination’s picturesque harbor on 16th November 2023. This eagerly anticipated event compliments the Ministry of Tourism and the St. Kitts Tourism Authority’s ongoing efforts to solidify our position as one of the Caribbean’s premier cruise destinations.



Marella Voyager, a masterpiece in naval architecture, boasts remarkable features and amenities that redefine luxury and comfort for its 1,832 passengers. Marella Voyager, operated by TUI UK, a leading travel operator in the United Kingdom, signifies a promising partnership for St. Kitts that is poised to attract a greater influx of tourists to our shores in the years ahead.



Inaugural cruise calls hold immense importance for any destination, as they mark the genesis of a new era of tourism growth and development. These events create lasting memories for visitors, but they also offer an opportunity to showcase the distinct offerings that make St. Kitts an esteemed Caribbean haven to a wider international audience.



On behalf of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, CEO Ellison “Tommy” Thompson proudly stated, “We are honoured to welcome the inaugural cruise call of Marella Voyager to St. Kitts. This remarkable milestone demonstrates the major cruise lines’ confidence in the destination’s flourishing tourism industry. We remain steadfast in our commitment to bolster partnerships with various cruise lines to expand our cruise itineraries and reinforce St. Kitts’ status as a world-class destination.”



The arrival of Marella Voyager has countless benefits that will certainly leave an enduring impact on the economy and the lives of Kittitians. Specifically, this inaugural cruise call is projected to infuse significant benefits into the local economy through the thriving sale of goods and services, thereby providing a substantial economic boost to numerous local businesses and stimulating the overall growth of the destination.



As custodians of memorable experiences for all who visit St. Kitts, the Authority encourages all stakeholders to continue crafting memorable and hospitable experiences for our guests, as it is a defining element in building the destination’s reputation.



