St. Kitts Welcomes the Inaugural Call of MSC Virtuosa During Vibrant Cruise Season

Basseterre, St. Kitts (04 December 2024) – St. Kitts witnessed the inaugural cruise call of MSC Virtuosa to the Port Zante cruise terminal today, December 4th, 2024. This marks a significant milestone in St. Kitts’ buzzing cruise season, during which the destination is set to welcome multiple inaugural calls in the span of a single week.



“The arrival of MSC Virtuosa in St. Kitts today heralds an exciting chapter in our bustling cruise season,” said Hon. Marsha T. Henderson, Minister of Tourism. “As one of the most eco-conscious ships afloat, its inaugural call reinforces the destination’s growing appeal as a sought-after destination for travelers worldwide. This milestone aligns with the Government’s agenda to transition St. Kitts into a sustainable island state, highlighting our commitment to eco-conscious tourism. It is also part of an extraordinary week, with multiple inaugural cruise calls underscoring St. Kitts’ reputation as a progressive cruise destination.”



MSC Virtuosa is a technological marvel, equipped with a selective catalytic reduction system that reduces nitrogen oxide emissions by 80 percent and a closed-loop exhaust gas cleaning system that lowers sulfur emissions by 97 percent. The ship also can operate on shore power while docked, further enhancing its eco-friendly credentials. With the capacity to accommodate 6,334 guests and 1,704 crew members, MSC Virtuosa offers many opportunities for local tourism stakeholders.



The influx of visitors from MSC Virtuosa is expected to boost the livelihoods of St. Kitts’ stakeholders, including tour operators, taxi drivers, local artisans, and small business owners. The ship’s guests will have the chance to explore the destination’s unique attractions, including the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Brimstone Hill Fortress, the St. Kitts Scenic Railway, and immersive cultural experiences.



“Every cruise call contributes significantly to our economy, providing direct and indirect benefits to local stakeholders,” continued Minister Henderson. “This is a proud moment for St. Kitts as we showcase our stunning destination and deepen our partnerships with various cruise lines.”



The Ministry of Tourism, the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, and local stakeholders look forward to welcoming more visitors throughout the season as the island continues to thrive as a top-tier cruise destination.

###

