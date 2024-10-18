St. Kitts Welcomes Inaugural Cruise Call of Sapphire Princess



Basseterre, St. Kitts (18 October 2024) – Today, St. Kitts celebrated the inaugural cruise call of the Sapphire Princess, marking a significant milestone as the 2024 cruise season begins. A plaque exchange ceremony was held onboard the vessel, attended by distinguished tourism officials and representatives from the cruise line.

The exchange took place between the Hon. Marsha T. Henderson, Minister of Tourism, and Captain Paolo Ravera, highlighting the collaborative spirit between St. Kitts and Princess Cruises. Also present were Kelly Fontenelle, Chief Executive Officer of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, Calvin Duggins, Chief Operations Officer of the St. Christopher Air & Sea Port Authority, and Jamal Pitt, Port Operations Supervisor of Delisle Walwyn & Co. Ltd.

Minister Henderson remarked, “The arrival of Sapphire Princess is an exciting moment as we usher in the cruise season. This partnership not only enhances St. Kitts’ reputation as a premier cruise destination but also signifies the economic benefits that come with increased visitor numbers. As we anticipate the unfolding of this season, we are eager to showcase our vibrant culture and hospitality to the thousands of guests who will experience the wonders of our island.”

The Sapphire Princess not only promises a luxurious journey at sea but also opens the door to a wealth of experiences upon arrival in St. Kitts. Passengers disembarking had the opportunity to explore the destination’s stunning natural beauty, from the lush rainforests of the interior and the rolling mountains to the breathtaking beaches lining the coast. They could also wander through historical sites that tell the island’s story, enjoy delightful meals at local restaurants, and connect with the friendly faces that make the community so welcoming.

As St. Kitts continues to strengthen its position in the cruise market, the arrival of the Sapphire Princess sets the stage for an enriching 2024 cruise season.

