St. Kitts Welcomed Four Inaugural Cruise Calls in One Exciting Week

Basseterre, St. Kitts (December 11, 2024) – St. Kitts proudly welcomed four inaugural cruise calls within an exciting span of just four days, further solidifying its reputation as a premier Caribbean cruise destination. From Monday, December 2, to Thursday, December 5, 2024, the destination rolled out the red carpet for the Explora II on December 2, MSC Virtuosa on December 4, and both the Norwegian Prima and Resilient Lady on December 5.

These prestigious arrivals signal the beginning of a vibrant cruise season for St. Kitts, as the island’s charm, culture, and world-class facilities continue to attract travelers and cruise lines alike.

Speaking on the momentous occasion, Hon. Marsha Henderson, Minister of Tourism, expressed her enthusiasm: “Welcoming four inaugural calls in just one week is a testament to St. Kitts’ growing appeal as a must-visit Caribbean destination. It reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for visitors and our fruitful partnerships with leading cruise lines. This week represents more than a milestone; it is a celebration of St. Kitts’ place on the global stage for cruise tourism.”

The arrivals were celebrated with official plaque exchanges between the captains and local tourism officials, commemorating the ships’ first visits.

With the island’s picturesque landscapes, rich heritage, and diverse attractions, St. Kitts continues to captivate cruise travelers. The 2024-2025 season promises to be a dynamic period for the destination, as it anticipates hosting numerous vessels and delivering unforgettable experiences to visitors from around the globe.

