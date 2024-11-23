St. Kitts Tourism on a Growth Trajectory with New Flights, Increased Arrivals, and Cruise Milestones

Basseterre, St. Kitts (12 November 2024) – The Hon. Marsha T. Henderson, Minister of Tourism, proudly reflected on a successful year for St. Kitts’ tourism sector during a recent press conference. The Minister highlighted gains in visitor arrivals, expanded flight services, and exciting cruise developments, all aligned with the island’s strategic goals of building a resilient tourism industry, transforming St. Kitts into a year-round destination, and maximizing tourism’s positive impact on local communities.



St. Kitts welcomed 118,574 visitors by the end of September, a 21.6% increase from last year’s 97,460, underscoring the destination’s progress towards increased stay-over and cruise arrivals. “St. Kitts is on an upward trajectory, and I commend my team, our stakeholders, and the local community for your support and invaluable contributions to the industry,” Minister Henderson stated. The upcoming winter season holds continued promise, with heightened optimism for 2025 as the island anticipates even greater numbers.



Key achievements in air travel and cruise tourism were shared, including new and expanded routes. Cape Air will initiate flights from St. Thomas to St. Kitts on December 7, 2024, four times weekly, while Delta Air Lines will resume non-stop service from JFK from December 21, 2024, through April 26, 2025. November marked the 1st anniversary of JetBlue’s service and American Airlines’ 20 years of non-stop service from Miami to St. Kitts.



Cruise arrivals have also flourished, with St. Kitts hosting 670,014 passengers in the 2023-2024 season, achieving a notable increase in visitor spending, averaging $145 per visitor compared to $135 in 2018. According to the Business Research and Economic Advisors (BREA) report, St. Kitts remains among the top ten destinations for average visitor spend, ranking third in the Caribbean.



Looking ahead to the 2024-2025 cruise season, St. Kitts is projected to welcome over 1 million passengers from 391 cruise calls—a projected 22% increase over the current season. A highlight will be the arrival of Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas on September 11, 2025, marking the destination’s first summer inaugural cruise call, a historic milestone for the destination.



With increased connectivity and enhanced visitor experiences, St. Kitts is on a steady path toward establishing itself as a premier year-round destination, drawing even more travelers to its shores.



