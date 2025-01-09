St. Kitts Tourism Authority Accepted Into Global Luxury Travel Group Virtuoso®

Basseterre, St.Kitts (January 08, 2025) – St. Kitts Tourism Authority has been accepted into Virtuoso®’s exclusive portfolio of luxury travel partners, comprising 2,300 preferred suppliers in 100 countries. According to Kelly Fontenelle, Chief Executive Officer of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, inclusion in Virtuoso will present new sales and marketing opportunities to the network’s luxury travel advisors and their highly desirable clientele. Virtuoso agencies worldwide sell an average of (U.S.) $35 billion annually, making the network the most significant player in luxury travel.



“Virtuoso’s acceptance process is incredibly selective, so becoming a preferred partner is a true honor,” said Fontenelle. “The reputation Virtuoso member agencies have for outstanding dedication to their clients is a perfect fit with our own bespoke approach to service. Now that we’re part of this renowned network, we look forward to offering Virtuoso advisors and their clients the special amenities, values and experiences that surpass their expectations.”



St. Kitts Tourism Authority joins Virtuoso’s collection of the finest luxury hotels, resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour operators and other travel entities worldwide. These partners, which specialize in world-class client service and experiences, provide superior offerings, rare opportunities and exceptional value for Virtuoso clients. These prestigious providers are able to market to Virtuoso clients via network vehicles and to Virtuoso agencies through multiple communications channels and events, including Virtuoso Travel Week, luxury travel’s preeminent worldwide gathering. St. Kitts Tourism Authority’s acceptance into Virtuoso gives it direct relationships with the world’s leading leisure travel agencies in North and Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.



The St. Kitts Tourism Authority stands out as a distinctive addition to the Virtuoso network due to its commitment to providing unparalleled, bespoke travel experiences. With a focus on eco-friendly tourism and vibrant cultural immersion, St. Kitts offers a unique blend of adventure, relaxation and authenticity.



For more information about St. Kitts Tourism Authority, call +1(869) 465-4040 or visit www.visitstkitts.com.



About St. Kitts

St. Kitts is the larger of two islands that make up the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. Eighteen miles of green mountain ranges stretch from Mount Liamuiga in the north to the southern peninsula—each end, an entirely different and equally fulfilling experience. The island’s serendipitous location between the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea gives its coast distinctively varied hues. Our beaches range from golden tones to salt-and-pepper and alluring black volcanic sand. Venture deeper into the magic of St. Kitts and discover what the destination holds while simultaneously venturing introspectively into a journey of self-discovery. Peel back the many layers of our beautiful island to discover the culture, history, adventure and culinary delights around every corner.



About Virtuoso

Virtuoso® is the leading global travel agency network specializing in luxury and experiential travel. This by-invitation-only organization comprises over 1,200 travel agency locations with more than 20,000 travel advisors in 58 countries throughout North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Drawing upon its preferred relationships with 2,300 of the world’s best hotels and resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour companies and premier destinations, the network provides its upscale clientele with exclusive amenities, rare experiences and privileged access. Normalized annual sales of (U.S.) $35 billion make Virtuoso a powerhouse in the luxury travel industry. For more information, visit www.virtuoso.com.



