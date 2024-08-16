St. Kitts to Host the 2024 ECVA U21 Beach Volleyball Championships

Basseterre, St. Kitts – St. Kitts will welcome the region’s top junior beach volleyball talent as it hosts the 2024 Eastern Caribbean Volleyball Association (ECVA) U21 Beach Volleyball Championships from August 30 to September 1 at the Marriott Beach. This high-profile event will bring together 13 teams from 11 countries, all vying for a coveted spot in the FIVB Beach Volleyball U21 World Championships, scheduled to be held in Georgia in July 2025.

For the second consecutive year, St. Kitts and Nevis has been selected as the host nation for this prestigious tournament. The event’s expansion, with an additional country participating this year, highlights the growing importance of beach volleyball across the Eastern Caribbean and ECVA’s ongoing efforts to foster youth athletic development.

As the host nation, St. Kitts and Nevis will proudly field three male and three female teams, benefiting from the privilege extended to the host country. These teams represent the nation’s commitment to providing its young athletes with opportunities to compete at an elite level while developing both their athletic and personal growth.

“We are excited to once again host this remarkable event and to offer our young athletes a platform to showcase and further develop their skills,” said ECVA President Glenn Quinlan. “We are confident that this experience will contribute not only to their sporting prowess but also to their overall growth as individuals.”

Countries set to compete include Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, St. Lucia, Grenada, the British Virgin Islands, St. Eustatius, Saba, Bermuda, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Anguilla, and host St. Kitts and Nevis.

The event is made possible through the strong support of key partners, including the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank, the FIVB, NORCECA, and Olympic Solidarity via the St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee (SKNOC). These organizations have collaborated closely to ensure the success of this event, which promises to showcase the best of junior beach volleyball in the Eastern Caribbean.

