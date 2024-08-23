St. Kitts to Host FIVB Beach Volleyball Coaches Course and U21 Athlete Training Camp

Basseterre, St. Kitts. August 19, 2024 – Over 30 regional representatives from Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Lucia, Bermuda, Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands, Montserrat, St. Eustatius, Saba and host country St. Kitts and Nevis, are to benefit from the FIVB Beach Volleyball Coaches Course, from August 26-31. The coaching seminar will be paired with an U21 Athlete Training Camp, ahead of the Eastern Caribbean Volleyball Association (ECVA) U21 Beach Championships.

This initiative, which is sponsored by Olympic Solidarity through its local affiliate the St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee (SKNOC), will be conducted at the Marriott Beach, North Frigate Bay. It is designed to advance the skills of coaches and athletes throughout the Eastern Caribbean region and beyond. It also highlights the FIVB’s Knowledge Transfer Program and its pivotal role in the sport’s development.

The course and athlete training camp are being facilitated by Professor Rick Bevis of Canada, an FIVB Instructor and expert in the Pedagogy of Coaching and Educational Sport Psychology from Vancouver Island University. Professor Bevis brings a wealth of experience, having coached both court and beach volleyball at all levels, from grassroots to high-performance. He will guide participants through a week of intensive learning, integrating both theoretical knowledge and practical application, ensuring that coaches leave with the knowledge to foster the growth of beach volleyball in their respective countries.

Professor Bevis has expressed his enthusiasm at conducting the course and training camp.

“I am very excited about the opportunity to provide leadership for the schedule of sessions. I am confident that we will generate a tremendous collaborative and effective learning environment for both coaches and athletes. The creativity and leadership provided by the St. Kitts Amateur Volleyball Association (SKAVA) and the support of the FIVB and Olympic Solidarity to bring this distinctive format forward must be commended,” he stated.

The ECVA U21 Beach Championships, now in its second year, is the result of collaboration between the FIVB Development Department, the ECVA, Olympic Solidarity as well as the National Olympic Committees in the Eastern Caribbean and Bermuda. The primary goal is to qualify an ECVA team for the FIVB U21 Beach Volleyball World Championship in 2025, set to take place in Georgia, Europe.

About FIVB, NORCECA, ECVA, and Olympic Solidarity:The Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) is the international governing body for the sport of volleyball. The North, Central America and Caribbean Volleyball Confederation (NORCECA) governs volleyball in the region, promoting and supporting the sport throughout its member countries. The Eastern Caribbean Volleyball Association (ECVA) works to elevate the sport in the Eastern Caribbean region. Olympic Solidarity supports athletes and coaches worldwide by funding training programs that enhance their development and performance.

