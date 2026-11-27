Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 26, 2026—

A new generation of open-water swimmers makes its mark as the next wave of talent emerges in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The St. Kitts Yacht Club successfully hosted the 13th Annual Peninsula Swim, bringing together swimmers for a challenging yet scenic 3km open-water swim along the beautiful coastline of St. Kitts. This year’s event delivered impressive performances, exciting finishes and a particularly encouraging showcase of the Federation’s emerging young swimming talent.

The standout story of the day was the outstanding performance of St. Kitts’ Under-18 swimmers, who dominated their respective categories. The U18 male category saw an impressive clean sweep by St. Kitts swimmers, while the U18 female category was also led by St. Kitts swimmers, demonstrating the growing depth of youth swimming talent in the Federation.

A thrilling finish at the front

The race’s overall top two finishers, Valentino Esposito and Greyson Burrell, produced one of the day’s most exciting finishes. Both swimmers recorded an identical time of 50 minutes and 38 seconds, with Valentino taking first overall and Greyson finishing second overall. Their finish, separated by the smallest recorded margin on the timing results, highlighted the competitive spirit and determination of the young swimmers.

Valentino also claimed first place in the U18 male category while Greyson also secured second place in the U18 Male category while Patrick Scott placed 3rd overall.

Another notable performance came from Teadrian Tross, making his debut in the Peninsula Swim. Teadrian delivered an impressive first outing, finishing fourth in the U18 Male category and seventh overall—a promising start for a young swimmer taking on the challenge of open-water racing.

Overall Top 10 Finishers

The overall Top 10 reflected the tremendous strides being made by the younger generation, with seven of the first ten finishers being Under-18 swimmers.

Valentino Esposito – 50:38 – 1st U18 Male

Greyson Burrell – 50:38 – 2nd U18 Male

Patrick Scott – 50:49 – 1st Over-40 Male

Saulo Sahely – 52:44 – 3rd U18 Male

Jane Hansom – 55:27 – 1st Over-40 Female

Ninian Cameron-Blake – 56:16 – 1st 18–40 Male

Teadrian Tross – 56:45 – 4th U18 Male

Abhijith Srinivasan – 57:30 – 5th U18 Male

Ferran Waters – 1:05:18 – 6th U18 Male

Iseult Lehoucq – 1:07:21 – 2nd Over-40 Female

The results are an encouraging indication of the progress being made by young swimmers in St. Kitts and Nevis. Their performances against swimmers across different age categories demonstrate that the next generation is not only participating but increasingly competing at the front of the field. The Peninsula Swim continues to provide an important opportunity for swimmers to test their endurance, develop confidence in open water and measure their progress in a challenging coastal environment.

The St. Kitts Yacht Club is particularly proud of the U18 swimmers, whose performances reflect the dedication of the athletes, the support of their families, coaches and swimming communities, and the growing interest in endurance and open-water swimming among young people.

A beautiful coastal challenge

The Peninsula Swim offers participants a unique opportunity to experience St. Kitts from the water, swimming approximately 3km along the island’s stunning coastline. It is a challenging event, but also an opportunity to enjoy the natural beauty of the island, build friendships and encourage healthy competition.

The St. Kitts Yacht Club warmly invites other swim clubs, individual swimmers and open-water enthusiasts from St. Kitts and Nevis and across the region to join us for next year’s event in November. Whether competing for a podium finish or simply taking on the challenge of completing the swim, the Peninsula Swim offers an unforgettable experience for swimmers of varying abilities.

A heartfelt thank you to our sponsors and supporters

An event of this nature would not be possible without the generosity, partnership and support of our sponsors, organizations, volunteers and the wider community.

The St. Kitts Yacht Club extends sincere appreciation to:

Ministry of Tourism, St. Kitts – for its continued yearly contribution of prizes for the event and swim caps, helping to make the Peninsula Swim a special experience for participants.

RAMS Trading – for its generous contribution towards breakfast for our swimmers and volunteers despite their recent store fire.

Sun Island Clothing – for providing water, the tent, and a discount on event shirts.

Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine – for its support towards the purchase of safety kayaks and swim buoys, strengthening the safety arrangements for the event.

Ministry of Sports – for assisting with transportation and supporting the event’s logistics.

We also extend our sincere gratitude to Nevis Aquatic and Sailing Center, Beach Addiction St. Kitts, Roger’s Eco Tour, The Bistro, Cross Channel Swim, the Red Cross and the St. Kitts Coast Guard for their support, assistance and contributions.

A special thank you goes to our volunteers, whose hard work and dedication made the event possible. We are especially grateful to Marian Dupre, who prepared breakfast for our participants and volunteers, and to everyone who assisted at the finish line, on the water, and behind the scenes to ensure the safety and smooth running of the swim.

Special appreciation is also extended to our videographer, Joel Smulevich, and photographer Daryl, for capturing the spirit, excitement and memories of this year’s event.

The Peninsula Swim is more than a race. It is a celebration of sport, community, perseverance, the beauty of our coastline and the potential of our young athletes. The St. Kitts Yacht Club looks forward to welcoming even more swimmers, clubs and supporters next year as we continue to grow this event and encourage the development of open-water swimming throughout the Federation and the wider Caribbean.

Congratulations to every swimmer who took on the challenge of the 13th Annual Peninsula Swim!

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