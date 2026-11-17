Port Zante in St. Kitts is included as a destination for the inaugural Caribbean season of Celebrity Cruises, titled Celebrity Xcite.



According to Cruisemapper, Celebrity Cruises has opened reservations for the inaugural season of Celebrity Xcite, the sixth vessel in its Edge Series, which is scheduled to enter service in 2028.

As part of the company’s expanded 2028–2029 regional program, the vessel will operate seven-night Caribbean itineraries departing from Miami. This initiative will also involve the deployment of nine additional ships across four Florida ports.



During its inaugural season, Celebrity Xcite will visit various destinations, including St. Thomas, Antigua, the British Virgin Islands, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Maarten, and the Dominican Republic.



Reservations for the 2028–2029 Caribbean winter season became available on November 3, 2026, and departures for the summer of 2028 are scheduled to be released for sale on December 9, 2026.