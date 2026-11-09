ST. KITTS & NEVIS SWIMMING TEAM SETS NEW MEDAL RECORD AT 34TH OECS SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis – November 9, 2026

The St. Kitts & Nevis National Swim Team has concluded an outstanding campaign at the 34th Annual Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Swimming Championships, held November 6–8, 2026, at the Rodney Heights Aquatic Centre in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia.

The 17-member national delegation returned with an impressive 11 medals, establishing a new medal record for St. Kitts & Nevis at the OECS Swimming Championships.

The team’s medal tally included:

3 Gold Medals

4 Silver Medals

4 Bronze Medals

SKYLA CONNOR LEADS THE MEDAL CHARGE

Leading the team’s medal-winning performances was Skyla Connor, who delivered an exceptional championship in the Girls 13–14 category.

Connor collected an incredible nine individual medals across the three days of competition, finishing with three gold, four silver and two bronze medals. Her performances demonstrated remarkable versatility across freestyle, backstroke, butterfly and breaststroke events.

Her achievements were complemented by Gaj Leonce, who secured bronze in the 50m Butterfly, and the 10 & Under Boys Medley Relay team, which also claimed bronze.

The relay quartet of Akimba Cornelius, Rhaejaan Jacobs, Gaj Leonce and Clijae Christmas demonstrated excellent teamwork, combining their strengths across the backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly and freestyle legs.

BEYOND THE MEDALS – COUNTLESS PERSONAL BESTS

While the medal count represents a significant milestone for the Federation, the achievements of the entire team extend far beyond the podium.

Throughout the championships, swimmers delivered countless personal best performances, demonstrating the progress made through consistent training, commitment and determination.

Athletes challenged themselves, improved their times and competed with confidence against some of the region’s strongest young swimmers.

For many, the championships provided valuable international competition experience and an opportunity to measure their development against regional standards.

SKNAF is particularly proud of the collective effort displayed by the entire delegation. Every swimmer contributed to this achievement, whether through medal-winning performances, personal bests, improved race execution or outstanding sportsmanship.

INVESTING IN THE FUTURE OF AQUATICS

The results reflect the continued development of competitive swimming across St. Kitts and Nevis and the dedication of the athletes, coaches, clubs and families who support the sport.

The Federation remains committed to providing opportunities for young swimmers to develop their abilities, gain international experience and represent their country at regional and international competitions.

SKNAF extends its sincere appreciation to the coaching and management team, parents, supporters and sponsors whose contributions made this championship possible.

Special thanks to the St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee, Nevis Island Administration, Espo Construction, Natalia Esposito, Royal St. Kitts Hotel, St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank, Horsford’s and Tappwater Caribbean for their continued support of national aquatics.

A NEW RECORD. 11 MEDALS. COUNTLESS PERSONAL BESTS. ONE PROUD NATION.

The St. Kitts & Nevis Aquatics Federation congratulates every member of the national delegation on an outstanding championship and thanks them for representing the Federation with pride, determination and sportsmanship.

St. Kitts & Nevis continues to make waves in regional swimming!

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