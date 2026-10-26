St. Kitts & Nevis Sailors Shine at the 30th Caribbean Dinghy Championships

By: Nevis Aquatic Sailing Center

Congratulations to Abhijith Srinivasan, Owen Maish and Ferran Waters, who proudly represented St. Kitts and Nevis at the 30th Caribbean Dinghy Championships (CDC) in Sint Maarten.

Competing in the highly competitive ILCA 4 class against some of the region’s top young sailors, the three athletes represented the St. Kitts & Nevis Sailing Association (SKNSA), with support from the Nevis Aquatic and Sailing Center (NASC) and St. Kitts Yacht Club (SKYC).

Abhijith Srinivasan delivered an outstanding performance, finishing just off the podium in 4th place overall. Competing closely with the region’s leading sailors, he secured an impressive 1st place in Race 9, alongside three 2nd-place finishes. A result well worth celebrating!

Owen Maish and Ferran Waters, both making their CDC debuts, enjoyed an exciting opportunity to test their skills at this level. Despite facing illness and equipment challenges respectively, both showed determination and commitment throughout the event. For these emerging young sailors, the experience represents another important step in their development and lays a strong foundation for future competitions.

A huge congratulations to all three sailors and their coach, Nicholas Dupre, for their efforts throughout the championships.

Thank you to the coaches, fellow sailors, supporting clubs and everyone who helped make this opportunity possible. Experiences like these are invaluable in developing the next generation of competitive sailors in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Well done, Team St. Kitts & Nevis!

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