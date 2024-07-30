ST. KITTS NEVIS ROBOTICS ASSOCIATION CONCLUDES SUCCESSFUL SUMMER CAMP

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Tuesday, July 30, 2024: The St. Kitts-Nevis Robotics Association (SKNRA) celebrated the conclusion of its intensive three-week summer camp on Friday, July 26.

The workshop brought together students, educators, and tech enthusiasts nationwide. Designed to ignite a passion for robotics and technology, the event provided hands-on experience in robotics design, programming, and innovation.

Ms. Ajane Bristol, Financial Director of the SKNRA, highlighted the impact of the camp.

“Over the past weeks, we have embarked on an extraordinary journey. One that has ignited curiosity, fostered creativity and built a foundation for the future of robotics. To our remarkable campers, you have been the heart and soul of this summer camp. Your enthusiasm and determination have been truly inspiring. Each of you has tackled complex challenges, collaborated with peers, and demonstrated a remarkable spirit of innovation. You have showcased the boundless potential of young minds when given the right tools and opportunities.”

She further extended gratitude to those who have contributed to the camp’s success.

“A special thank you to our dedicated mentors, instructors, and volunteers. Your unwavering commitment to nurturing these young talents has made this camp a resounding success. You’ve shared your knowledge, guided our participants through the intricate world of robotics, and most importantly sparked a passion for learning and discovery. I would also like to extend our deepest gratitude to our general sponsor, Republic Bank. Your support has been instrumental in making this summer camp a reality. Your investment in this initiative has provided the necessary resources and opportunities for our participants to excel and has underscored the importance of community and collaboration in fostering educational growth.”

The successful completion of the workshop marks another milestone for the St. Kitts Nevis Robotics Association, as it continues its mission to inspire and empower young innovators in the Caribbean.

