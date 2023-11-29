St. Kitts – Nevis Represented at COP28 by Nevisian, Ms. Kerese R.A. Elliott

As world leaders gather for COP28, 26 year old, Nevisian, Kerese R.A. Elliott, who resides in Gingerland, Nevis, is poised to represent St. Kitts and Nevis. She will participate in multiple panel discussions designed to address the various aspects of climate change, specifically sustainable fashion. Kerese is among nine (09) other participants who were selected from over 500 persons to represent Caribbean Climate Justice Leaders Academy (CCJLA). Kerese is the only participant from the Leeward Islands.

Many international communities anticipate crucial discussions on climate action. From groundbreaking policies to impassioned calls for change, attendees are poised to address the urgent challenges of our time. Kerese hopes for significant changes and eagerly anticipates further enlightenment, as she plans to sensitize St. Kitts and Nevis upon her return.

Stay tuned for in-depth coverage and analyses on the outcomes, shaping the future of our planet.

Kerese was also quoted in the British Euro News for her frank call for action. See excerpt from Euro news below.