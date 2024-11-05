ST.KITTS-NEVIS REPRESENTED AT 92ND INTERPOL GENERAL ASSEMBLY IN GLASGOW, SCOTLAND

The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is actively participating in the 92nd INTERPOL General Assembly in Glasgow, Scotland. Represented by the Commissioner of Police James Sutton; and Assistant Commissioner of Police James Francis, the delegation is engaged in this crucial three-day meeting from November 4th to 7th, 2024.

This assembly provides an important platform for enhancing international police cooperation and addressing global security challenges, reflecting the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis commitment to safeguarding its citizens and strengthening law enforcement collaboration worldwide.