St. Kitts Nevis Olympic Committee Hosts Empowering “Women in Sports” Summit

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis [SKNOC]– The St. Kitts Nevis Olympic Committee (SKNOC) held a seminal “Women in Sports” event at the SKNOC Headquarters, Taylor’s Range, Basseterre, which saw a considerable turnout, signaling a collective drive towards fostering gender inclusivity and empowerment through member federations across the country.

The event was graced by distinguished speakers, including the Governor General of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dame Marcella Liburd; Minister of Sports, Honourable Samal Duggins; Minister of Social Development & Gender Affairs, Honourable Senator Isalean Phillip; Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws; Acting President of the SKNOC Mr. Dennis Knight; and Chairman of the National Sports Council Mr. Glenn Quinlan. Apologies were tendered on behalf of SKNOC President Mr. Alphonso Bridgewater, who was scheduled to deliver remarks at the event but could not do so. The Master of Ceremonies was Mrs. Jennifer Nero, Chairperson for SKNOC Women in Sport Commission.

Each presenter delivered insightful remarks centered on the theme “#inspireinclusion,”

advocating for a more inclusive sports environment that transcends gender and other barriers.

Dame Marcella Liburd, leveraging her experience as a former executive member of the SKNOC and Caribbean netball Champion, challenged attendees to advance the conversation on women’s inclusion in leadership roles within sports demanding them to push further, and ensure that women’s voices are not only heard but are influential in shaping the future of sports.

Minister of Social Development & Gender Affairs, Honourable Senator Isalean Phillip,

reinforced this sentiment, stating, “There is more work to be done in inclusivity, beyond the

context of sex. Our efforts in unified sports, bringing together students with intellectual

disabilities and athletes with mainstream abilities, and pave a path to friendship and

understanding.”

Minister Phillip also shared a poignant anecdote emphasizing the transformative power of

encouragement from female figures in sports, highlighting its importance in fostering an inclusive environment for individuals of varying skills and learning levels.

Dr. Hazel Laws, CMO for the Federation, underscored the health benefits of sports participation, especially for women. She highlighted the World Health Organization’s recommendations on physical activity and its impact on reducing noncommunicable diseases, and improving cognitive function, academic achievement, and overall well-being.

Echoing the call to action, Minister of Sports Honourable Samal Duggins’ inspired remarks

encouraged participants to evolve from “worker bees” to “queen bees,” imploring them to lead and create more leaders within their communities.

“The time is now for us to lead by example, to inspire and cultivate a generation of queen bees in sports and beyond,” Minister Duggins encouraged.

The event exemplified a collective commitment to promoting gender inclusivity in sports, with representatives from every member federation leaving the seminar feeling empowered and represented.