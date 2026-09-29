ST. KITTS & NEVIS MAKES ITS MARK ON THE WORLD DRAUGHTS STAGE AGAIN

Leonard “Cole” Herbert has proudly represented St. Kitts and Nevis at the recently concluded Tobago Open World Cup 2026 International Draughts Tournament, delivering another impressive performance on the international stage.

Competing against players from across the world, Herbert tied for 6th place in both the Blitz and International Open categories.

His strong performance also saw him achieve a global rank of 9th in the Senior 60+ category, finishing the tournament with 8 points after battling through highly competitive rounds against accomplished players from across the Americas and Europe.

Reflecting on his achievement, Herbert said:

“My performance is testament to dedicated practice to my craft for almost 50 years. Competing on a world stage which included experienced Grandmasters, Federation Masters and International Masters, and ranking among the top 10 Senior 60+ players tells a strong story of resilience.”

Nearly five decades after first dedicating himself to the game, Cole continues to compete, challenge himself and proudly carry the flag of St. Kitts and Nevis onto the international stage.

His achievement represents more than a personal milestone. It is a proud moment for the Federation and a reminder of the talent, determination and competitive spirit that continues to emerge from this small Caribbean nation.

Herbert extends his sincere gratitude to the Ministry of Sports and Rams Wholesale for their sponsorship and support.

He also gave special commendation to Rams Wholesale for sponsoring his participation in honour of his late wife, recognising her many years of dedicated service to the company. This gesture holds particular significance for Herbert and his family.

He further expressed his appreciation to the St. Kitts Draughts Association for the opportunity to represent his country, and to Mr. Romeo Paris for his continued mentorship and unwavering support.

Cole also extended his heartfelt thanks to his many fans and well-wishers at home and abroad, including those who followed and supported him virtually throughout the tournament and those whose donations helped to make the trip possible.

Congratulations to Leonard “Cole” Herbert, a remarkable achievement and another proud moment for St. Kitts and Nevis.

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