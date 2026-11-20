Two nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis and one Jamaican were detained by the United States Coast Guard after their vessel was intercepted in the Caribbean Sea, where approximately 2,425 pounds of suspected cocaine with an estimated value of US$18.2 million was discovered on board.

On November 4, the crew of the USCG Cutter Charles Sexton performed an interdiction approximately 110 miles southeast of Portland Cottage, Jamaica.

The United States Coast Guard reported that an aircraft from the United States Southern Command identified a 35-foot vessel equipped with two outboard engines, several fuel barrels, and packages on deck that appeared to contain contraband. The aircraft guided the Coast Guard crew to the vessel, where officers performed a boarding and located approximately 40 bales of suspected narcotics.

Presumptive field tests indicated the presence of cocaine, leading to the detention of the three individuals on board the vessel. The detainees were identified as two nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis and one national of Jamaica. The crew of the Cutter Lawrence Lawson offloaded the seized narcotics at U.S. Coast Guard Base Miami Beach on November 17.

The estimated street value of the narcotics is approximately US$18.2 million. Lieutenant Peter Fager, commanding officer of the Charles Sexton, stated that drug trafficking organizations persist in utilizing maritime routes across the Caribbean Sea for the transport of illicit substances.

He stated that the interdiction demonstrated the commitment of the Coast Guard crews and highlighted the importance of maritime surveillance in identifying and disrupting trafficking operations.

The United States Coast Guard stated that it continues to collaborate with local, state, federal, and international partners to counter maritime drug trafficking and prevent the entry of illegal narcotics into the United States.

The report did not disclose the identities of the three detained individuals or whether formal charges have been filed against them.

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