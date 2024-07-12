St Kitts Nevis Announces TeamSKN for Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, July 8, 2024 [SKNOC] – With less than one month to go until national teams travel the River Seine and introduce themselves to the world, the St. Kitts Nevis Olympic Committee is proud to introduce the members of TeamSKN, which will compete at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

TeamSKN will continue to make history in Paris as, for the first time, the team will include a swimming athlete. Troy Nisbett, 15, will compete in the Men’s 50-meter freestyle for TeamSKN. Though a young competitor, Nisbett has been training and competing over the last two years at various events across the Caribbean. Most notably, he competed at the CARIFTA Aquatics Championships in the Bahamas in March 2024 and the World Championships in Doha in February 2024.

Nisbett’s journey is a testament to the power of dedication and hard work. His consistent improvement, marked by new Personal Bests almost every time he competes, is a source of inspiration. Despite not meeting the qualifying standard for the games, Nisbett’s potential was recognized with a universality spot, allowing him to showcase his talent at the highest level of competition in Paris.

Another member of TeamSKN is National Men’s 100-meter Champion Naquille Harris. A collegiate sprinter at the University of Cincinnati, Harris won the National Championship and Olympic Trials in June and has since continued his training program in the United States.

Harris earned an ACC All-Conference accolade after finishing second in the 60-meter dash and setting a new school record of 6.70. Harris, 22, also earned all-conference honours in the 100-meter-dash.

After winning the National Championships in June, Harris noted that his training and performance this year are yielding promising results. He credits his coach with helping him unlock even more potential.

Zahria Allers-Liburd, a senior attending the University of South Florida and reigning St. Kitts and Nevis Women’s 100-meter champion, will be TeamSKN’s final member. Allers-Liburd dominated the Olympic qualifier in Nevis in June, calling 2024 her “best year ever.” She logged a personal best in the 60-meter with a time of 7.52 at the Jimmy Carnes Invitational in January and the 400m time of 53.82 at the Badger’s Windy City Invitational in February.

All three athletes will compete in universality spots at the Paris 2024 games. The Universality Place is an eligibility spot given to an NOC with no qualified athletes so that the NOC can participate in the Games. The non-qualified athlete will first compete in the Preliminaries to qualify for the next round.

Let’s rally behind TeamSKN as they represent the Federation in Paris and remember to tune in to the Opening Ceremony on July 26th, 2024, and follow SKNOC’s social accounts for more updates. Let’s go, TeamSKN!