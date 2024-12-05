The St. Kitts Nevis Amateur Basketball Association (SKNABA) is proud to announce its national team roster for the FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup 2024, marking a historic first appearance in this prestigious tournament.

Roster:

• Players:

• Nashorn Maynard (Captain)

• Dario Esdaille

• Cadeau Straun

• Dane Rawlins

• Staff:

• Wendell Pemberton (Coach)

• Jaekeeda Thomas (Manager)

This milestone follows SKNABA’s official enrollment in FIBA’s 3×3 Basketball program in November 2020 and subsequent efforts with the help of International Coach John Spezia to meet FIBA’s eligibility criteria, culminating in an invitation to the AmeriCup.

The tournament, set to take place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, from December 12–15, 2024, will feature SKN in Pool C of the Qualification Draw alongside Saint Lucia, Colombia, and Guatemala. The pool winner will advance to face Chile and Brazil in the Main Draw.

This achievement was made possible through a generous financial contribution of US$12,000 from the St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee (SKNOC). This support aligns with SKNOC’s commitment to expanding the nation’s representation in major multi-sport events, including the 2026 CAC Games and Commonwealth Games.

The team departs for Puerto Rico on December 9, 2024, with high hopes of showcasing the strength and determination of St. Kitts and Nevis basketball on the international stage.

For further updates, follow SKNABA on social media and support our team as they embark on this historic journey.

Related