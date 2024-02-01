St. Kitts Makes History as the Largest Cruise Ship in the World “Icon of The Seas” Arrives for its Inaugural Call

Basseterre, St. Kitts (31 January 2024) – St. Kitts, a jewel of the Caribbean, has reached an electrifying milestone as it welcomed the maiden call of the magnificent Icon of The Seas, the largest cruise ship sailing the seven seas on the 30th of January 2024. History was made as this colossal vessel graced our shores, placing St. Kitts at the pinnacle of international recognition and symbolizing an esteemed badge of honour for the destination, noting that St. Kitts is the first cruise stop for Icon’s maiden voyage.

Hon. Marsha T. Henderson, Minister of Tourism, exudes a profound sense of gratitude to Royal Caribbean Group and elation, proclaiming, “It was truly a historic day for St. Kitts which deserves celebration. The arrival of Icon of The Seas for its first revenue sailing call is not only historic but an exceptional tribute to the tireless efforts and unyielding passion of our tourism industry. The profound impact of Icon’s visit is undeniable. This historic inaugural call will catalyze a true wave of economic prosperity, breathing new life into the local community and encouraging an abundance of employment opportunities. The arrival of Icon of The Seas also solidifies St. Kitts as an elite global cruising destination, propelling the destination to the forefront of the international tourism landscape.



Boasting an unprecedented capacity to accommodate more than 7,000 passengers and crew, Icon of The Seas redefines the cruise experience and sets a new benchmark for maritime opulence. This architectural marvel effortlessly melds innovation, comfort, and entertainment, providing an extraordinary voyage like no other. From state-of-the-art amenities to immersive experiences, this ship showcases the pioneering spirit that lies at the heart of the cruise cruise industry.



The CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, Mr. Ellison Thompson, beamed with pride and stated, “Icon of the Seas’ inaugural cruise call is certainly an extraordinary leap forward. St. Kitts joined the Caribbean tourism landscape later than its Caribbean counterparts and has quickly emerged as a beacon of growth and prosperity within the region. And so, with our continued partnership with Royal Caribbean, we will forge a path of boundless possibilities for both tourists and locals alike.”



The auspicious moment was commemorated with a plaque exchange ceremony on board the vessel, attended by dignitaries, tourism officials, and representatives of the Royal Caribbean Group.



Since 2011, St. Kitts has been very pleased to have welcomed multiple oasis-class vessels over the years, namely, Wonder of The Seas, Symphony of The Seas, Harmony of The Seas, Oasis of The Seas, and Allure of The Seas. Subsequently, the destination adds Icon of The Seas to this stellar roster of premium vessels docking at its shores.



The future of Sugar City, St. Kitts, gleams with unprecedented promise. With unwavering dedication, the Ministry of Tourism and the St. Kitts Tourism Authority steadfastly pursue their mission to entice travelers into venturing deeper into the rich tapestry of experiences St. Kitts has to offer.

