ST KITTS: FATAL ACCIDENT IN WHITE GATE AREA

By: Tito Chapman

A devastating accident has claimed the life of a teenager on the Island Main Road at White Gate in Dieppe Bay, sending shockwaves across the Federation.

The accident involved a van and reportedly occurred between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. in the White Gate area.

The vehicle, a van, contained 8 persons — the driver and 7 passengers. One person died, and multiple injuries were sustained by the others.

The deceased has been identified as eighteen year old Shanice Harvey of Dieppe Bay, a recent graduate of the Saddlers Secondary School.

There were no specific details available regarding who the injured persons are or what injuries they sustained.

img 20250322 wa0000529345843431793707

The circumstances surrounding the cause of the accident remain unclear.

An investigation is presently ongoing.

