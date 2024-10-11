St. Kitts Credit Union Unveils New State-of-the-Art ATMs

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 7, 2024 – The St. Kitts Credit Union Ltd is excited to announce the commissioning of its new state-of-the-art ATMs at the Bladen (walk-up) location and the Church Street location. These cutting-edge ATMs are equipped with advanced features designed to enhance member convenience, security, and overall experience.

Key Features of the New ATMs:

Multi-function capabilities: Perform a wide range of transactions, including cash withdrawals, transfers, and balance inquiries.

Enhanced security: Incorporate the latest security measures to protect member funds and personal information.

Improved user experience: Feature intuitive interfaces and user-friendly designs for seamless transactions.

Environmental efficiency: Designed with energy-saving features to reduce environmental impact.

TAP and GO!: Enable quick and convenient access to your ATM transactions. Insert your card or TAP your SKCU chip card.

Closure of the New Street Location:

Please note that the ATM at the St. Kitts Credit Union’s New Street location will be permanently closed as of Monday, October 7, 2024.

Important Notice: Collect Your New Chip Debit Cards

To ensure a smooth member experience at the new ATMs, all members are urged to collect their new chip debit cards. These cards offer enhanced security features and are compatible with the latest ATM technology.

