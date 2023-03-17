St. Kitts Celebrates Caribbean Connectivity With New interCaribbean Airways Service
img 3922
Tourism

St. Kitts Celebrates Caribbean Connectivity With New interCaribbean Airways Service

img 3922
Ellison “Tommy” Thompson, CEO, St. Kitts Tourism Authority, Melnecia Marshall, Deputy CEO, St. Kitts Tourism Authority, Tivanna Wharton, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism et al, Senator Dr. The Hon. Joyelle Clarke, Minister of Sustainable Development et al, Hon. Ian Gooding-Edghill, Minister of Tourism, Barbados, Hon. Marsha T. Henderson, Minister of Tourism et al, St. Kitts, Lyndon Gardiner, Chairman, interCaribbean Airways, Shelly Williams, Chairperson, Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc, & Trevor Saddler, CEO, interCaribbean Airways.
Basseterre, St. Kitts (16 March 2023) – St. Kitts welcomes interCaribbean Airways’ service to and from Barbados. The new airlift options increase accessibility to St. Kitts more than ever before, opening the door to convenient, same-day connectivity from Barbados and surrounding Caribbean islands.

“This additional airlift promotes intra-regional travel just in time for our “Summer of Fun” events. With a warm and welcoming local population, magnificent cuisine, and authentic Caribbean culture, St. Kitts awaits,” said Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Marsha T. Henderson. “Visitation from around the Caribbean is a crucial part of our economic recovery and growth, and this additional lift will re-energize intraregional travel.”

The Authority recently hosted a welcome ceremony for the inaugural flight of interCaribbean Airways to St. Kitts, which highlighted the twin-island destination being added addition to the airline’s network.

img 3916
img 3917

In addition, SKTA, in conjunction with interCaribbean Airways, and Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc hosted a promotional event at the Hilton Barbados Resort which provided a great opportunity to promote and market the twin-island Federation to local travel advisors, tour operators, and media, which heavily focused on the destination’s upcoming “Summer of Fun” events.

img 3918
img 3919
img 3920
img 3920 1

“The interCaribbean Airways new flights will allow this spring and summer to be an amazing travel option for our Caribbean neighbours,” said Ellison “Tommy” Thompson, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority. “We look forward to limin’ with a growing number of visitors from around the region.”
  
“We are thrilled to welcome interCaribbean Airways’ service to St. Kitts and look forward to working with them to further expand additional routes throughout the region,” said Melnecia Marshall, DCEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority. 

