St. Kitts Announces Northeast USA Roadshows: Pioneering Sustainable Tourism with Local Artistry

Basseterre, St. Kitts (18 September 2024) – The St. Kitts Tourism Authority is thrilled to announce the launch of its Northeast (USA) Roadshows, which extends from 16 September to 20 September. This strategic initiative aims to enhance the destination’s presence among regional travel agents and underscores St. Kitts’ dedication to sustainable tourism and community engagement, merging cultural enrichment with environmental consciousness.



This initiative goes beyond traditional marketing by integrating a broad spectrum of eco-friendly practices. Our approach encompasses not only environmental stewardship but also social and economic sustainability. By promoting local artisans and businesses, the roadshows highlight how St. Kitts leverages its rich cultural heritage and natural beauty to foster a sustainable tourism model that benefits both the local community and our visitors.



“The Northeast Roadshows represents a strategic investment in our partnerships with travel agents and our broader sustainability goals,” stated Hon. Marsha T. Henderson, Minister of Tourism. “We are engaging directly with influential players in the travel industry to showcase the diverse experiences that St. Kitts offers. We aim to position St. Kitts as a leading destination that combines rich cultural experiences with a robust commitment to holistic sustainability. By doing so, we expect to drive significant growth in bookings to reinforce our economic impact.”

A standout feature of the roadshows is the collaboration with local artist Sasha Hebert, more popularly known as “Sasha The Artist”. Travel agents will have the unique opportunity to participate in creating a collaborative painting that embodies the spirit of St. Kitts. This artistic engagement not only deepens agents’ connection to the destination but also exemplifies our commitment to integrating local talent into our tourism strategy.



Sasha Herbert shared that “the opportunity to showcase what I have to offer as an Artist Entrepreneur internationally across four major states in just 4 days has been an absolute game changer. I’ve not only been able to enhance the St. Kitts Roadshow events through art entertainment, allowing travel agents to be fully immersed in the island’s beauty and culture while engaging in memorable painting activities and live paint performances, but I’ve also significantly expanded my network and unlocked new possibilities for destination-inspired art experiences and potential partnerships. This experience has been beyond rewarding. I’m truly excited about future prospects and incredibly grateful for the opportunity to elevate Sasha The Artist onto the global stage, seamlessly blending art with tourism and event experiences. This is a major milestone in my entrepreneurial journey, and I can’t wait to see where it leads.”

The marketing strategy for the Northeast Roadshows is deeply rooted in holistic sustainability, resonating across key pillars of travel: family, wellness, romance, and adventure. The focus includes eco-friendly accommodations, wellness retreats that promote health and well-being, romantic getaways that support local economies, and adventure tourism that respects and preserves the island’s natural resources. Each element of St. Kitts’ marketing efforts is designed to meet the values of today’s conscientious travelers, ensuring that every experience contributes to personal enrichment and the broader goal of environmental and social sustainability.

