ST. KITTS AND NEVIS WRAP UP ANOTHER BRILLIANT REPUBLIC BANK ‘FIVE FOR FUN’ PROGRAMME

St. Paul’s Primary rewrites history books

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis – St. Paul’s Primary made history on Saturday, September 26, becoming the first school from St. Kitts to be crowned champions of the Republic Bank Five for Fun Cricket programme as the 2026 edition came to an exciting close at Brown Hill Play Field in Nevis.

For the first three years of the programme in the twin-island federation, the championship title was dominated by schools from Nevis. St Paul’s Primary ended that run in spectacular fashion, bringing the national crown to St. Kitts for the first time.

The Republic Bank Five for Fun Cricket programme is designed to support grassroots cricket development across the region. The programme has been running in St. Kitts and Nevis since 2023 and has reached hundreds of primary school pupils, with a format that places emphasis on fun, inclusion, teamwork and the development of fundamental cricket skills.

Brown Hill Play Field was transformed into a festive celebration of youth cricket, with St. Paul’s Primary taking center stage after an exciting day of competition.

The action on the field was followed by a lively closing ceremony, where the outstanding teams and individual performers were recognised and rewarded for their achievements throughout the programme.



Participation certificates were presented to all schools, Halliday Smith Primary, Violet Petty Primary, St. Paul’s Primary and Sandy Point Primary School of St. Kitts as well as Elizabeth Pemberton Primary, Ivor Walters Primary, Joycelyn Liburd Primary and Charlestown Primary School from Nevis.



There were many broad smiles and excited cheers as the individual awards were announced.



Best Batter: Zakeem Bailey – Charlestown Primary School

Best Bowler: Jahquendre Dasent – St Paul’s Primary School

Best Fielder: Kayloma Woods – St Paul’s Primary School

Most Valuable Player: Zakeem Bailey – Charlestown Primary School



Loud applause followed the announcement of Elizabeth Pemberton Primary School as the recipient of the ‘Spirit of the Games’ award, recognising the school’s outstanding display of sportsmanship and team spirit.



In the National Final, Charlestown Primary School finished as runners-up and received their medals and trophy from Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Mrs. Lisa Romayne Pistana.

The spotlight then turned to the new national champions, St. Paul’s Primary. The school’s eight pupils and two coaches proudly collected their medals and championship trophy from Country Manager, Republic Bank, St. Kitts, Mrs. Pamela Herbert-Daniel.



The closing ceremony also featured remarks from several key stakeholders who have played an important role in the development of the Republic Bank Five for Fun programme in St. Kitts and Nevis.



President of the Nevis Cricket Association, Carlisle Powell, said,



“The response to the Republic Bank Five for Fun programme in Nevis has been overwhelming. Beyond the cricketing skills being developed, the programme has brought children together, encouraged teamwork and created a greater appreciation for the sport. We are proud to have been part of this initiative and to see our young cricketers experience the excitement of competing at this level. We look forward to building on this foundation and continuing to provide opportunities for the next generation of cricketers”



President of the St. Kitts Cricket Association, Dennis Phillip, stated,



“The Republic Bank Five for Fun programme has provided our young cricketers with a wonderful opportunity to develop their skills while enjoying the game in a fun and positive environment. We are extremely pleased with the enthusiasm and participation demonstrated by the schools throughout St. Kitts. The National Festival Finals are a fitting culmination of the programme, and we commend Republic Bank, Cricket West Indies, the St. Kitts Cricket Association and all our partners for investing in the future of cricket and creating meaningful opportunities for our children.”



Senior Sports Officer in the Ministry of Sport, Carl Tuckett said:



“The Republic Bank Five for Fun programme represents an excellent example of how sport can be used to engage our young people, develop their skills and instil important values from an early age. The enthusiasm demonstrated by the participating schools and young cricketers throughout St. Kitts and Nevis has been truly encouraging. The National Festival Finals provide a fitting celebration of their hard work and development, and we commend Republic Bank, Cricket West Indies, the local cricket associations, the Ministry of Education, coaches, teachers and volunteers for their collective commitment to creating meaningful sporting opportunities for our children.”



Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Lisa Romayne Pistana, remarked,



“The Ministry of Education is pleased to support the Republic Bank Five for Fun programme, which aligns strongly with our commitment to the holistic development of our students. Programmes such as this provide our children with opportunities to develop important values such as teamwork, discipline, leadership and sportsmanship, while promoting healthy and active lifestyles. We commend Republic Bank, Cricket West Indies, the local cricket associations, coaches, teachers and volunteers for their collective efforts in making this initiative a success and, most importantly, for investing in the development of our children.”

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks which came after the featured remarks from Manager of the Republic Bank Nevis Branch, Tesia Burton, said:



“For Republic Bank, Five for Fun represents our investment in young people. We believe sports has the power to build confidence, character and important life skills that extend far beyond the cricket field. Through Five for Fun, children are given an opportunity to learn about teamwork, discipline, resilience and ambition, while developing a love for a game that is such an important part of who we are as Caribbean people.



This year is particularly special as we celebrate the fourth staging of Five for Fun in St. Kitts and Nevis. Over those four years, we have had the privilege of watching children pick up a bat or ball, discover their abilities and, in some cases, continue along the cricket development pathway. That is the kind of impact that makes this programme meaningful to us at Republic Bank.



Thank you to the coaches, teachers, parents, cricket associations, Cricket West Indies, officials and everyone who contributed to making another season possible.”



St Kitts and Nevis is the second territory to bring the curtains down on its Republic Bank Five for Fun programme for 2026, following St. Lucia.



This leaves Guyana, Barbados and Trinidad & Tobago to conclude their respective Five for Fun programmes, as the regional initiative continues to provide young cricketers with opportunities to develop their skills while enjoying the spirit of the game.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related