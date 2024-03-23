ST. KITTS AND NEVIS UPGRADES TO 4TH GENERATION BORDER MANAGEMENT SYSTEM 

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 22, 2024 (SKNIS): Arriving passengers at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport in St. Kitts will enjoy a more seamless and efficient process as the St. Kitts and Nevis Immigration Department upgrades to a 4th generation Border Management System.

The new system integrates the online entry application (KNA travel form), facilitates E-Visa processing payment, and features the Advanced Passenger Information (API) Dashboard among other systems. The introduction of five automated passport control kiosks is a highlight of the new experience.

One of the kiosks in test mode ahead of Mondays launch

The kiosks allow arriving passengers who are 14 years and above, bearing machine-readable passports from member states of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States, to avoid long queues and lengthy manual passport checks by an immigration officer. Built-in components such as cameras and pre-approved checks will maintain the integrity of the secure entry protocols into the Federation. Travellers must also present a printout of the information confirmation receipt from the kiosk to an immigration officer.

“We all know that international travel can be a daunting experience with long queues and immigration checkpoints, and we believe that these kiosks would actually expedite the process for persons who would have travelled long distances, especially from the UK – seven (7) or eight (8) hours, and would want to just go to their hotel rooms and enjoy the country, or for returning nationals who just want to go home to their families,” said Chief Immigration Officer, Sheldon Jeffers.

Importantly, Mr. Jeffers stressed that travellers must fill out the online immigration and customs ED form before using the machine. The form can be accessed at knatravelform.kn.

The automated passport control kiosks go live on Monday, March 25, 2024. Mr. Jeffers described the inclusion of the kiosks as having five additional immigration officers on the floor. The system will initially cater to returning nationals and persons bearing passports from member states of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS). Passport holders from the other aforementioned qualifying countries will be included at the end of March.

Border Management System training for Immigration Officers

The new Border Management System is in keeping with the government’s strategy to employ practical and efficient e-solutions as the Federation transitions into a sustainable island state.

-30-