St Kitts and Nevis U-27 Men’s Basketball Team Retains Montserrat Invitational Championship Title

Basseterre, St. Kitts – December 15, 2024 – The St. Kitts and Nevis (SKN) U-27 Men’s Basketball Team has once again proven their dominance, capturing their second consecutive Montserrat Invitational Basketball Championship title in an electrifying final against the British Virgin Islands (BVI).

The thrilling match came down to the wire, with SKN trailing by two points and just 12.5 seconds left on the clock. Veteran small forward Lestin Wiltshire delivered a game-winning corner three-pointer with four seconds remaining, leading SKN to a stunning 69-68 victory. A tight defensive stand in the final moments secured the championship win.

Team Performance Highlights

Lestin Wiltshire: 18 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, including the clutch three-pointer that sealed the victory.

Jaylen Leader (Rookie, Center, 6’6”): 17 points, 14 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block, showcasing a dominant inside presence.

Cecial Angel: 13 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, 6 steals, 1 block, an all-around standout effort.

The team’s success was built on a strong defensive strategy that neutralized BVI’s Tournament MVP Robinson. SKN’s relentless pressure and cohesive gameplay were crucial in turning the tide in a highly competitive final.

Leadership and Support

The championship-winning team was expertly guided by Head Coach John Spezia and Assistant Coach Sheldon Pemberton. Their efforts were supported by Team Manager Sean Crossley and Equipment Manager Dalton Esdaille, ensuring the team had all the resources needed for success.

“This victory is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and chemistry of our players and staff,” said Coach Spezia. “We’re proud to bring the championship back to St. Kitts and Nevis once again.”

A Legacy of Excellence

The back-to-back victories cement SKN’s position as a powerhouse in regional basketball and highlight the federation’s growing pool of young talent. The team’s outstanding performance is a source of national pride, inspiring future generations of basketball players in St. Kitts and Nevis.

END

Related