ST. KITTS AND NEVIS TVET COUNCIL LAUNCHES INAUGURAL TVET AWARENESS MONTH WITH A FOCUS ON HOLISTIC DEVELOPMENT

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Friday, November 01, 2024: St. Kitts and Nevis Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Council has launched its inaugural TVET Awareness Month under the theme, ‘TVET: Igniting Potential for Holistic Growth and Development’. This first-ever awareness month aims to spotlight the importance of technical and vocational education in developing practical skills and empowering the workforce across St. Kitts and Nevis. The opening ceremony was held on Friday, November 1, at the Solid Waste Conference Room.

Dr. Kertney Thompson, CEO, TVET Secretariat, delivered welcoming remarks.

“I am excited to welcome you to this milestone event because, after all these years of talking TVET and trying to develop our TVET systems, we’re at the point where we can say we’re going to showcase what we have, what we’ve achieved and highlight the journey that we are going to be on for TVET.”

Fritzroy Wilkin, Chair of the TVET Council, also addressed attendees.

“In St. Kitts and Nevis, we aim to be a sustainable small island state. To capitalize on the benefits of such development we have to strengthen our TVET system to develop skilled professionals in trades, services, and industries that drive sustainable progress. TVET is therefore more than a pathway to employment. It is the foundation for economic growth, resilience, and social progress.”

Mrs. Lisa-Romayne Pistana, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, officially declared the month of activities open.

“It is my humble task to officially open the Ministry of Education’s TVET month of activities during which we will celebrate the successes of our TVET programme and showcase the numerous opportunities for holistic growth and development. TVET is more than just a pathway to employment; it is the cornerstone of our economic development and a key driver of innovation and sustainability in our Federation. Through hands-on learning and practical skills development, TVET equips individuals with the tools they need to succeed in a rapidly changing world. It gives me great pleasure to officially open the Ministry of Education’s TVET month of activities.”

In celebration of the inaugural TVET Awareness Month, a series of events are planned, including a church service on Sunday, November 3, at the Antioch Baptist Church, as well as TVET outreach in secondary schools across the federation, Advanced Vocational Education Centre (AVEC) Open Day, and a Basic Woodworking for Women Workshop designed to promote women’s participation in trades.

This inaugural TVET Awareness Month is set to provide hands-on experiences, broaden career perspectives, and emphasize the potential of vocational skills for the holistic growth and development of individuals and communities throughout St. Kitts and Nevis.

-30-