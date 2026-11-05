ST. KITTS AND NEVIS TVET COUNCIL LAUNCHES 2026 TVET MONTH OF ACTIVITIES

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Tuesday, November 03, 2026: The Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Secretariat in St. Kitts and Nevis has officially launched its 2026 TVET Month of Activities, under the theme TVET for Sustainable Growth and Resilience.

The opening ceremony held at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Conference Room on Monday, November 02, marked an important period dedicated to promoting technical and vocational education, skills development, career readiness and workforce empowerment across the Federation.

Mrs. Samantha Bloice, Standards Officer St. Kitts and Nevis TVET Secretariat highlighted the opportunities that TVET presents for advancing the Federation’s development.

“Technical and Vocational Education and Training equips individuals with the practical skills, technical knowledge, and professional attitudes needed to enter the workforce, advance their careers, establish businesses, and contribute meaningfully to national sustainable development. Whether we are encouraging environmental responsibility among our youngest learners, exploring renewable energy, or contributing to greener communities, the message remains the same: TVET has an important role to play in building a sustainable nation.”

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Mrs. Lisa -Romayne Pistana reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to advancing Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), highlighting the importance of transforming traditional perceptions and stigmas associated with vocational education.

“The Ministry of Education remains committed to strengthening TVET opportunities across the educational system. Through partnerships with the TVET Council, educational institutions, industry stakeholders, and regional and international partners, we continue to expand opportunities for certification, workforce development, and skills training that meet the evolving needs of the labour market.”

Mrs. Kenicia Williams Assessment and Quality Assurance Officer highlighted how the planned initiatives for TVET Month align with this year’s theme. Activities such as Little Green Thumbs, Tree Planting and Women in Mechanics are designed to demonstrate how the diverse technical and vocational skills contribute to national development, environmental sustainability and greater economic participation.

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