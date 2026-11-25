The St. Kitts & Nevis Aquatics Federation (SKNAF) is proud to announce that national swimmers Jonathan Essien-Bardales and Skyla Connor will represent St. Kitts & Nevis at the 2026 World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m), taking place in Beijing, China, from December 1–6, 2026. The competition will be held at the Beijing National Aquatics Centre, also known as the Water Cube.

The prestigious six-day championship will bring together some of the world’s leading swimmers, providing an opportunity for athletes from across the globe to compete at the highest level of international swimming.

For Jonathan and Skyla, participation represents another significant milestone in their swimming careers and an opportunity to proudly represent their country on one of the sport’s biggest international stages.

Both athletes have been working hard in preparation for the championships, building on their recent competitive performances and continuing their development under the guidance of their coaching teams, including Coach James Weekes.

Skyla recently delivered an outstanding performance at the OECS Swimming Championships in Saint Lucia, capturing nine medals and recording several personal best times. The competition was held in a 25-meter pool, providing valuable preparation for the upcoming World Championships.

Jonathan has also been competing in Sweden, recording personal best performances in butterfly events as he fine-tunes his preparation for Beijing.

At the World Championships, Jonathan will compete in the 50m and 100m Butterfly, while Skyla will take on the 50m Freestyle and 50m Breaststroke.

The St. Kitts & Nevis Aquatics Federation extends its sincere appreciation to the St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee (SKNOC) for its continued support and commitment to the development of national athletes and the advancement of sport throughout the Federation.

The SKNOC plays an important role in supporting athletes as they pursue opportunities on the international stage, helping to strengthen the country’s sporting representation and aspirations.

The Federation also acknowledges World Aquatics for its continued support of swimming development and its contribution to creating pathways for athletes from St. Kitts & Nevis to participate in international competition.

As Jonathan Essien-Bardales and Skyla Connor prepare to compete against the world’s best in Beijing, their participation represents not only personal achievement but also the continued progress and growing international presence of St. Kitts & Nevis swimming.

The Federation invites the people of St. Kitts & Nevis to join in supporting Jonathan and Skyla as they proudly carry the national flag onto the world stage.

The St. Kitts & Nevis Aquatics Federation wishes both swimmers every success at the 2026 World Aquatics Swimming Championships.

Event Information

https://www.worldaquatics.com/competitions/5052/world-aquatics-swimming-championships-25m-2026

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